Announcing the inaugural DMV Rising, D.C.'s premier cybersecurity community event

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru, the global leader in data-centric security and privacy, organized and hosted yesterday the inaugural DMV Rising cybersecurity and risk management conference along with co-hosts Dragos, Flashpoint, GDIT, Palo Alto Networks, Sonatype, Brown Advisory, Data Tribe, King and Spalding, and Morrison Foerster.



Momentum Cyber recently released its H1 2023 report, and the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) region ranks second nationally with nearly $600M invested in just the past 6 months. Virtru and its fellow sponsors created DMV Rising to foster conversation and learning among organizations innovating on the front lines of cyber risk management – and to celebrate the DMV region as an important player in the global cyber industry.

“The DMV region is a force in the $200B cybersecurity industry, yet its impact is often overlooked. DMV Rising shines a spotlight on the D.C. region as a global leader in cybersecurity, showcasing our collective commitment to advancing this critical industry,” said Matt Howard, SVP and CMO of Virtru. “Cybersecurity is a team sport, and our first DMV Rising event united top cyber minds and was a tremendous success. We look forward to many more to come.”

The event included panel discussions featuring executives from the DMV region's most innovative cybersecurity companies including:

Innovating to Minimize Cyber Risk In Commercial Markets: OT, Open Source, and Data Katherine D. Ledesma, Head of Public Policy & Government Affairs at Dragos Alex Berry, President of Sonatype John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru



Zero Trust Security Transformations in Federal Markets: A Difficult and Non-Optional Journey Dr. John Sahlin, Vice President, Cyber Solutions at GDIT Coleman Mehta, Senior Director for Public Policy at Palo Alto Networks Flashpoint: Gray Loftin, Director of Solutions Architecture, National Security



State of Cyber Capital Markets: Early Innovators, M&A, and Public Performance Keith Stone, Managing Director at Brown Advisory John Funge, Managing Partner at Data Tribe Jeremy Schropp, Partner at King and Spalding



