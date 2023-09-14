iPower Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

- Fiscal 2023 Revenue up 12% to Record $88.9 Million, with Cash Flow from Operations of $9.2 Million -

DUARTE, Calif, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Fiscal Q4 2023 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter 

  • Total revenue increased 6% to $23.4 million as compared to $22.1 million.
  • Gross profit remained flat at $9.1 million, with gross margin of 38.7% as compared to 41.2%.
  • Net loss attributable to iPower was $3.0 million or $(0.10) per share, as compared to net loss of $1.3 million or $(0.05) per share.
  • As of June 30, 2023, net debt (total debt less cash) was reduced by 43% to $8.1 million as compared to net debt of $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Results vs. Fiscal 2022

  • Total revenue increased 12% to $88.9 million as compared to $79.4 million.
  • Gross profit increased 5% to $34.8 million as compared to $33.2 million, with gross margin of 39.1% compared to 41.8%.
  • Net loss attributable to iPower was $12.0 million or $(0.40) per share, as compared to net income of $1.5 million or $0.06 per share. The fiscal 2023 period includes approximately $3 million related to a goodwill impairment incurred earlier in the fiscal year.
  • Cash flow from operations improved significantly to $9.2 million as compared to cash used of $16.6 million.

Management Commentary 

“Fiscal 2023 marked our third consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth driven by consistent, strong demand for our in-house products and continued expansion of our non-hydroponic portfolio,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “Throughout the fiscal year, we emphasized in-house products sales which accounted for over 90% of revenue while continuing to diversify our product offerings beyond hydroponics, which grew to more than 75% of sales in fiscal 2023. We believe that our ability to generate double-digit growth while shifting our product mix into new categories demonstrates our superior product research, design and merchandising capabilities.”

iPower CFO, Kevin Vassily, added, “During the year, we continued to work through high-cost inventory buildup from prior periods, which has weighed on our gross margin in recent quarters. However, we have now sold through most of the excess inventory and expect gross margin to improve in fiscal 2024. With an improved supply chain, normalized inventory levels and continued demand for our in-house products, we believe that we are well positioned to execute on our growth and profitability objectives in fiscal 2024.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results 

Total revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 increased 6% to $23.4 million as compared to $22.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily driven by greater product sales to the Company’s largest channel partner, as well as strong demand for iPower’s non-hydroponic product portfolio which now accounts for over 75% of revenue.        

Gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 remained flat at $9.1 million compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 38.7% as compared to 41.2% in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by a higher cost of goods sold related to inventory that previously incurred higher freight charges, as well as normal variations in product and channel mix.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 were $12.0 million as compared to $10.6 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase was driven in part by higher selling, fulfillment, and marketing costs related to the sale of inventory built up in prior quarters.

Net loss attributable to iPower in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.0 million or $(0.10) per share, as compared to a net loss of $1.3 million or $(0.05) per share for the same period in fiscal 2022. The decline was driven in part by the aforementioned higher operating expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.7 million at June 30, 2023, as compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2022. Total debt as of June 30, 2023 was $11.8 million as compared to $16.0 million as of June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company’s debt paydown, iPower’s net debt (total debt less cash) position was reduced by 43% to $8.1 million as compared to $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2023 and 2022
 
 June 30, June 30,
 2023
 2022
     
ASSETS     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalent$3,735,642  $1,821,947 
Accounts receivable, net 14,071,543   17,432,287 
Inventories, net 20,593,889   30,433,766 
Other receivable - related party -   51,762 
Prepayments and other current assets 2,858,196   5,444,463 
Total current assets 41,259,270   55,184,225 
      
Non-current assets     
Right of use - non-current 7,837,345   10,453,282 
Property and equipment, net 536,418   544,633 
Deferred tax assets 2,155,250   - 
Non-current prepayments 531,456   925,624 
Goodwill 3,034,110   6,094,144 
Investment in joint venture 33,113   43,385 
Intangible assets, net 4,280,071   4,929,442 
Other non-current assets 427,254   406,732 
Total non-current assets 18,835,017   23,397,242 
      
Total assets$60,094,287  $78,581,467 
      
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable 13,244,957   9,533,408 
Credit cards payble 366,781   807,687 
Customer deposit 350,595   273,457 
Other payables and accrued liabilities 4,831,067   5,915,220 
Advance from shareholders 85,200   92,246 
Investment payable -   1,500,000 
Lease liability - current 2,159,173   2,582,933 
Long-term promissory note payable - current portion 2,017,852   1,879,065 
Income taxes payable 276,683   299,563 
Total current liabilities 23,332,308   22,883,579 
      
Non-current liabilities     
Long-term revolving loan payable, net 9,791,191   12,314,627 
Long-term promissory note payable, net -   1,781,705 
Deferred tax liabilities -   939,115 
Lease liability - non-current 6,106,047   8,265,611 
      
Total non-current liabilities 15,897,238   23,301,058 
      
Total liabilities 39,229,546   46,184,637 
      
Commitments and contingency -   - 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 2022 -   - 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 29,710,939 and 29,572,382 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 2022 29,712   29,573 
Additional paid in capital 29,624,520   29,111,863 
(Accumulated deficits) Retained earnings (8,702,442)  3,262,948 
Non-controlling interest (24,915)  (13,232)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (62,134)  5,678 
Total equity 20,864,741   32,396,830 
      
Total liabilities and equity$60,094,287  $78,581,467 



iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Years Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
 
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Years Ended June 30,
 2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)    
          
REVENUES$23,399,166  $22,117,831  $88,902,048  $79,418,473 
            
TOTAL REVENUES 23,399,166   22,117,831   88,902,048   79,418,473 
            
COST OF REVENUES 14,348,668   12,998,903   54,104,587   46,218,580 
            
GROSS PROFIT 9,050,498   9,118,928   34,797,461   33,199,893 
            
OPERATING EXPENSES:           
Selling and fulfillment 8,133,299   6,842,363   32,427,972   19,180,390 
General and administrative 3,913,672   3,767,117   12,792,998   11,707,466 
Impairment loss - goodwill -   -   3,060,034   - 
Total operating expenses 12,046,971   10,609,480   48,281,004   30,887,856 
            
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (2,996,473)  (1,490,552)  (13,483,543)  2,312,037 
            
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)           
Interest expenses (265,497)  (231,017)  (1,066,280)  (458,159)
Other financing expenses -   -   -   (80,010)
Loss on equity method investment (1,376)  5,673   (10,001)  (6,616)
Other non-operating income (306,874)  210,893   (107,749)  296,366 
Total other expenses, net (573,747)  (14,451)  (1,184,030)  (248,419)
            
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (3,570,220)  (1,505,003)  (14,667,573)  2,063,618 
            
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (605,374)  (146,570)  (2,690,500)  558,975 
NET (LOSS) INCOME (2,964,846)  (1,358,433)  (11,977,073)  1,504,643 
            
Non-controlling interest (2,805)  (9,162)  (11,683)  (13,232)
            
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.$(2,962,041) $(1,349,271) $(11,965,390) $1,517,875 
            
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS           
Foreign currency translation adjustments (21,090)  8,904   (67,812)  5,678 
            
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC.$(2,983,131) $(1,340,367) $(12,033,202) $1,523,553 
            
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK           
Basic 29,747,497   29,662,448   29,713,354   27,781,493 
            
Diluted 29,747,497   29,662,448   29,713,354   27,781,493 
            
(LOSSES) EARNINGS PER SHARE           
Basic$(0.100) $(0.045) $(0.403) $0.055 
            
Diluted$(0.100) $(0.045) $(0.403) $0.055 