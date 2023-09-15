Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

SIKA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE GROUP MANAGEMENT AHEAD OF THE GROWTH STRATEGY 2028 ANNOUNCEMENT

Thierry F. J. Vanlancker to be proposed as new Chair of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting 2024

Paul Hälg has decided to step down after twelve successful years

Rotation in Group Management ahead of new Growth Strategy 2028

Today, Sika announces planned changes to the Board of Directors and the Group Management. The decisions have been made ahead of the presentation of the new growth strategy at the Capital Markets Day on October 3, 2023.

Thierry F. J. Vanlancker will be proposed as new Chair of the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting in 2024, as Paul Hälg has decided to step down from his position after twelve successful years to make way for a new era. Thierry F.J. Vanlancker has been a member of the Board since 2019. He has held various management positions in the chemical sector for more than 30 years and possesses in-depth knowledge of strategy, M&A, product development, sales & marketing with specific know-how in chemicals and distribution. Paul Hälg has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2009 and the Chair of the Board since 2012. During this time, Sika has seen significant profitable growth and numerous successful acquisitions and integrations, with Parex and MBCC as outstanding examples.

Thomas Hasler, CEO: “Paul has been a tremendous force and driver of our success in the past twelve years. His experience and strategic vision were crucial for Sika to become as successful as the company is now. He was especially instrumental during our historic fight for independence during a three-and-a-half-year hostile take-over battle that was resolved in June 2018. Sika and its 33,000 employees are more than grateful for his dedication and leadership as Chair of the Board during this time. Now, we are looking forward to working together with Thierry who we are convinced is a suitable successor to Paul, thanks to his broad experience in our sector and in the area of ESG.”

To enhance the capabilities and know-how of the Group Management in light of the new Growth Strategy 2028, the following changes to the management team will be effective as of October 1, 2023.

Christoph Ganz, currently Regional Manager Americas, is appointed Regional Manager EMEA. He joined Sika 27 years ago, has been a member of Group Management since 2007, and previously held positions in Switzerland, France, and the USA.

currently Regional Manager Americas, is appointed He joined Sika 27 years ago, has been a member of Group Management since 2007, and previously held positions in Switzerland, France, and the USA. Mike Campion, currently Regional Manager Asia/Pacific, is appointed Regional Manager Americas. He joined Sika 25 years ago and has been a member of Group Management since 2017. He has worked in the USA and in Asia/Pacific.

currently Regional Manager Asia/Pacific, is appointed He joined Sika 25 years ago and has been a member of Group Management since 2017. He has worked in the USA and in Asia/Pacific. Philippe Jost, currently Head Construction, is appointed Regional Manager Asia/Pacific. He joined Sika 26 years ago, has been a member of Group Management since 2019, and has held various management positions in the USA and in Switzerland.

currently Head Construction, is appointed He joined Sika 26 years ago, has been a member of Group Management since 2019, and has held various management positions in the USA and in Switzerland. Ivo Schädler, currently Regional Manager EMEA, is appointed Head Construction. He joined Sika 26 years ago, has been a member of Group Management since 2017, and has held managerial positions in both Switzerland and the UK.

currently Regional Manager EMEA, is appointed He joined Sika 26 years ago, has been a member of Group Management since 2017, and has held managerial positions in both Switzerland and the UK. Raffaella Marzi, currently Head Human Resources & Compliance, will additionally act as Head Legal. She takes over from Stefan Mösli, who has decided to step down after successfully heading the department since 1996. Raffaella Marzi joined Sika nine years ago and has been a member of Group Management since 2020. Under her leadership, Sika has successfully integrated the Parex workforce and prepared the MBCC integration. Stefan Mösli will remain with Sika as Senior Counsel.

Thomas Hasler, CEO: “We are very proud to have such a fantastic management team with so many strong leaders. Their extensive experience and dedication will successfully drive the execution of our new Growth Strategy 2028 and will further strengthen our organization. I’m looking forward to working with this team in its new setup. With these changes, we shape Sika for the years to come.”

