Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 2,639 shares in Nilfisk by Camilla Ramby, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer. The shares have been purchased on September 12, 2023 at a total price of 360,464.80 DKK.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Camilla Ramby



2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation/title: EVP, Chief Marketing Officer

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification



3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451



4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code Shares

Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares at market price



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: DKK 136.59

Volume per share:2,639 shares

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume: 2,639

- Aggregated price: DKK 360,464.80



e) Date of the transaction: September 12, 2023



f) Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Corporate Communications: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

