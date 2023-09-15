OTC Markets Group Welcomes Stora Enso Oyj to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Stora Enso Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki Oy: STEAV, STERV; Nasdaq Stockholm AB: STE A, STE R; OTCQX: SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF), a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Stora Enso Oyj upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Stora Enso Oyj begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols “SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Citibank acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Sustainability is integral in Stora Enso’s business strategy – it is at the core of what we do. Stora Enso contributes to the transformation towards a biobased circular economy in three areas where we have the biggest impact and opportunities: climate change, biodiversity, and circularity. With our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable eco-friendly products.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

