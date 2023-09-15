ASEAN Home Improvement Market Set to Surge to $13 Billion by 2027: Population Growth and Urbanization Drive Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Home Improvement Market (Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand & Malaysia): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASEAN home improvement market is on a growth trajectory, with a forecasted value of $13.00 billion by 2027, experiencing a robust CAGR of 9.33% during the period from 2023 to 2027.

Key Growth Factors:

Population Growth: The increasing population in ASEAN countries is driving the demand for home improvement products. As more families expand and urbanize, the need for enhancing living spaces becomes a top priority.

Rapid urbanization is a key factor contributing to the market's expansion. As more people move to urban areas, they seek to improve their living conditions, resulting in a surge in demand for home improvement products. E-commerce Penetration: Rising e-commerce penetration is positively impacting the market. Consumers now have easier access to a wide range of home improvement products online, which has fueled market growth.

Challenges:

Labor Shortage: A shortage of labor in some ASEAN countries could pose challenges to the market. The construction and home improvement industries heavily rely on skilled labor, and shortages can lead to project delays and increased costs.

Market Segmentation:

The ASEAN home improvement market includes key regions such as Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore. Within these regions, the market is segmented into various categories:

Bathroom and Sanitaryware

Home Paint

Hardware

Kitchen Sinks

Power Tools

Wall Coverings

Hand Tools

Retail Space Per Capita:

Malaysia holds the dominant share of home improvement retail space per capita in 2022, followed by Thailand. Factors such as unaffordable home loans and rising disposable income have contributed to this growth. The availability of retail space enables consumers to explore a wide range of products and make informed choices.

Key Players:

Leading players in the ASEAN home improvement market include Ace Hardware Indonesia, Dairy Farm International Holding Limited, Siam Global House Public Company Limited, Home Product Center Public Company Limited, Mr D.I.Y. Group, and AllHome Corp. These companies play a pivotal role in shaping the market's competitive landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

