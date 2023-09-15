SEALSQ Announces Integration of SEALSQ Crypto-accelerator with the ARM SC300 core Ushers a New Era in Quantum-Resistant Technology

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or “Company”), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the Integration of SEALSQ Crypto-accelerator with ARM SC300 core Ushers a New Era in Quantum-Resistant Technology



The world of cybersecurity takes a quantum leap forward with the integration of SEALSQ to the ARM SC300 core. The Post-Quantum engineering team of SEALSQ has successfully integrated both Kyber and Dilithium CRYSTAL quantum-resistant NIST selected algorithms and the corresponding APIs onto the MS6003, a WISeKey Common Criteria EAL5+ Certified secure hardware platform. This groundbreaking integration combining the powered of the ARM SC300 core and the crypto-accelerator of SEALSQ , and has led to the creation of the world's first Quantum-Resistant USB Token demonstrator.

This state-of-the-art demonstrator is not just a technological marvel, but a significant landmark for the QUASARS project. It underlines the team’s unyielding commitment to their ultimate vision - constructing a Post-Quantum Hardware Security Module and Root-of-Trust.

SEALSQ, has exhibited sheer dedication in bringing its QUASARS project to fruition. Positioned as a game-changing solution, QUASARS is anchored on the new SEALSQ Secure RISC V platform, setting the stage for the Post-Quantum Cryptography era. This initiative is compliant with ANSSI’s recommendations and offers hybrid solutions, aligning seamlessly with the directives of the “Agence nationale de la sécurité des systèmes d’information” (National Cybersecurity Agency of France). The fervent backing from the French SCS (Secured Communicating Solutions) Cluster stands testament to the significance and promise of the QUASARS project.

Carlos Moreira, the visionary CEO of SEALSQ , shared his insights on this landmark achievement, “The QUASARS project, anchored within our Semiconductors Quantum technology company SEALSQ, marks our relentless pursuit of pushing the boundaries in post-quantum computing. This endeavor seeks to democratize this advanced technology, catering to diverse industries that are already leveraging our semiconductors. From healthcare, military systems, and clean energy to transportation and communications, the potential applications are boundless.”

SEALSQ, through its unwavering commitment and technological prowess, continues to redefine the horizons of cybersecurity, championing innovations that cater to the demands of an ever-evolving digital landscape.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

For more information please visit www.sealsq.com .

