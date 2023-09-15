MEDIA AVAILABILITY: CN Police Officers Available for Media Interviews During Rail Safety Week

Be Rail Smart on or around rail property and help prevent accidents and injuries at rail crossings



Help share the message during Rail Safety Week (Sept. 18-24)

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will offer members of the media the opportunity to talk with CN police officers in uniform during Rail Safety Week, an annual public awareness campaign that runs from September 18-24. Now in its 20th year, CN officers will travel across the country and into communities to conduct safety initiatives at commuter and railway crossings, share rail safety tips and highlight the dangers of trespassing on railway tracks and property.

CN invites media to engage their regional CN contact to arrange onsite, in-studio or on-air interviews. The CN media relations team is also happy to offer visual elements suitable for on-camera interviews, online platforms, and print.

CN is a proud partner of Rail Safety Week, and our goal is to keep everyone safe on and around the railway throughout the year. With the help of the communities we serve, schools and our media partners, we share important messages about rail crossing safety and the dangers of trespassing throughout North America. Safety is everyone’s responsibility and together we can save lives at railroad crossings and on tracks.

About CN Police

Every year, CN Police Services respond to hundreds of events across the eight Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. states within our network. In addition to protecting CN property, CNPS officers deliver rail safety presentations to schools, trucking agencies, bus operators and community organizations. By rolling out strategic educational initiatives and conducting targeted operations, CNPS aims to promote safe behaviours and increase awareness of rail safety. CNPS is committed to making CN the safest railroad in North America.

For more information or an interview with CN Police

