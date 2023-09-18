Single Vision Lenses Market Size to Hit $ 9.5 Billion by 2030 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Single Vision Lenses Market By Type (Spherical, Aspherical, And Freeform), By Material (Glass, Polycarbonate, And Other Material Types), By Age Group (< 18 Years, >= 18 Years & < 40 Years, And >= 40 Years), By Application (Hyperopia (Farsightedness), Myopia (Nearsightedness), Astigmatism, And Presbyopia), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global single vision lenses market size was valued at about USD 7.2 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.46% and is anticipated to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2030.”

Single Vision Lenses Market Overview:

People with the following eye conditions use single-vision lenses: myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. These lenses provide clearer and more comfortable vision, as well as a broader field of view. These lenses have a solitary optical correction. Additionally, single-vision lenses equitably distribute focus across the entire surface area. Consequently, these lenses are manufactured with a constant focal power to rectify a single vision issue.

Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is a common vision disorder in which distant objects appear blurry but close targets appear distinct. Hyperopia, also known as farsightedness, is an example of a refractive error in which objects at a distance appear distinct but those up close appear blurry. In addition to astigmatism and presbyopia, refractive errors include astigmatism and presbyopia. These lenses are worn by all age groups, including children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.2 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 9.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.46% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Bod Lenses, Carl Zeiss AG, CHEMIGLAS CORP., EssilorLuxottica, GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD., HOYA, Jiangsu Aogang Optical Glasses Co. Ltd., JIANGSU HONGCHEN OPTICAL CO LTD., Nikon Corporation, Pordason Optical, Privo, Rhein Vision, RODENSTOCK GMBH, SEED Co. Ltd., SEIKO OPTICAL PRODUCTS CO. LTD., Shamir Ltd., Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Mingyue Glasses Co. Ltd., TOG USA, VISION EASE, Wanxin Optical Group Co. Ltd. (WANXIN), and others. Segments Covered By Type, By Material, By Age Group, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global single-vision lenses market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing vision problems, across the globe.

Based on type segmentation, spherical were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on material segmentation, polycarbonate was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Based on age group segmentation, >= 18 Years & < 40 Years was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on application segmentation, myopia (nearsightedness) was the leading revenue-generating application in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Single Vision Lenses Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing vision problems globally to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The global market for single-vision lenses is anticipated to expand due to the worldwide increase in vision problems. Single-vision lenses are used to rectify eye conditions like hyperopia, myopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 2,2 billion individuals have impaired near or far vision. Approximately one billion suffer from a preventable or unaddressed vision impairment.

Refractive errors and other causes contribute to significant visual impairment. There were approximately 88.4 million persons with refractive error among these 1 billion people. Refractive errors, the most common cause of visual impairment, can be entirely compensated with eyeglasses or contact lenses. According to the WHO, only about 36% of individuals with far vision impairment due to refractive error have access to an appropriate treatment.

Single Vision Lenses Market: Restraints

Rising incidences of multiple refractive errors in a person to restrict market expansion

Various lenses, including bifocal, trifocal, and progressive lenses, are utilized to simultaneously correct multiple refractive defects in a single individual. Multifocal lenses (progressive lenses) are used to see distinctly at near, intermediate, and far distances while wearing the same pair of glasses. Furthermore, in bifocal and trifocal eyeglasses, there is a clear distinction between the near and far portions of the prescription. In bifocal and trifocal glasses, the change in prescription is more abrupt, whereas in multifocal lenses (progressive lenses), the transition is gradual. Those over the age of 40 have multiple refractive errors simultaneously. All of these trends and the use of other lens types inhibit the expansion of the single-vision lens market.

Browse the full “Single Vision Lenses Market By Type (Spherical, Aspherical, And Freeform), By Material (Glass, Polycarbonate, And Other Material Types), By Age Group (< 18 Years, >= 18 Years & < 40 Years, And >= 40 Years), By Application (Hyperopia (Farsightedness), Myopia (Nearsightedness), Astigmatism, And Presbyopia), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/single-vision-lenses-market



Single Vision Lenses Market: Segmentation

The global single-vision lens market is segmented based on type, material, age group, application, and region.

Based on type, the global market segments are spherical, aspherical, and freeform. Currently, the global market is dominated by spherical single-vision lenses, considering their low price compared to freeform & aspheric lenses.

Based on material, the single-vision lens industry is segmented into glass, polycarbonate, and other material types (urethane-based pre-polymer, etc.). The polycarbonate segment dominated the market share in 2022.

Based on age group, the global market segments are < 18 years, >= 18 years & < 40 years, and >= 40 years. Currently, the global market is dominated by >= 18 years & < 40 years age group. Single-vision lenses are commonly used to correct vision in adult people (>= 18 Years & < 40 Years) with single-eye conditions such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism

Based on the application, the global single-vision lenses market segments are hyperopia (farsightedness), myopia (nearsightedness), astigmatism, and presbyopia. Currently, the single-vision lens industry is dominated by the myopia (nearsightedness) segment.

Regional Analysis:

The global single-vision lenses market growth is expected to be driven by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Asia-Pacific (high-income region) had the highest prevalence of myopia at approximately 53.4%. East Asia accounted for 51.6%, while China and South Korea reported high rates of 67% and 97%, respectively, among urban adolescents. In addition, as of October 2021, approximately 52.7% of children and adolescents in China were myopic, according to a study published in August 2022 by the National Library of Medicine (United States).

In Europe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of near vision impairment was reported to be around 10% only in Western Europe. Apart from near vision impairment, far vision impairments are also commonly reported in the region. Some of the key manufacturers of single-vision lenses in Europe are Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica, RODENSTOCK GMBH, Bod Lenses, Rhein Vision, and others.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Single Vision Lenses market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Single Vision Lenses market include;

Bod Lenses

Carl Zeiss AG

CHEMIGLAS CORP.

EssilorLuxottica

GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD.

HOYA

Jiangsu Aogang Optical Glasses Co., Ltd.

JIANGSU HONGCHEN OPTICAL CO,LTD.

Nikon Corporation

Pordason Optical

Privo

Rhein Vision

RODENSTOCK GMBH

SEED Co., Ltd.

SEIKO OPTICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

Shamir Ltd.

Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Mingyue Glasses Co., Ltd.

TOG USA

VISION EASE

Wanxin Optical Group Co., Ltd. (WANXIN)

The global Single Vision Lenses market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Spherical

Aspherical

Freeform

By Material

Glass

Polycarbonate

Other Material Types (Urethane-based Pre-polymer), etc.)

By Age Group

< 18 Years

>= 18 Years & < 40 Years

>= 40 Years

By Application

Hyperopia (Farsightedness)

Myopia (Nearsightedness)

Astigmatism

Presbyopia

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Single Vision Lenses industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Single Vision Lenses Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Single Vision Lenses Industry?

What segments does the Single Vision Lenses Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Single Vision Lenses Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

