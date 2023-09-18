Gabelli Funds to Host PFAS Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York, NY

| Source: Gabelli Funds Gabelli Funds

RYE, New York, UNITED STATES

RYE, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting a PFAS Symposium on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the Harvard Club in New York City and virtually on Zoom. This event will focus on issues surrounding PFAS uses, replacements, and remediation. It will feature presentations from leading companies in waste and disposal services, water utilities, testing, and remediation. In-person attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

PFAS (Per/Polyfluoroalkyl substances) are compounds that were widely used for perceived benefits in many industrial and commercial household applications; they have increasingly become an environmental and public health concern due to their persistence and toxicity. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Preliminary Agenda

 

9:20Opening Remarks
 Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA & Wayne Pinsent, CFA, Gabelli Funds
  
9:30Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST)
 Sam Nicolai, VP of Engineering and Compliance
  
10:00Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ: ADES)
 Bob Rasmus, CEO; Joe Wong, CTO
  
10:30SJW Group (NYSE: SJW)
 Mark Vannoy, President of The Maine Water Company; Suzanne DeLorenzo, Director of Water Quality, San Jose Water Co.
  
11:00Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)  
 Michael Kozak, VP Environmental Products; Mike Donovan, Director R&D, CETCO
  
11:30AECOM (NYSE: ACM)
 Rosa Gwinn, PhD, Global PFAS Technical Leader; Gavin Scherer, Global PFAS Commercialization Leader
  
12:00Lunch Break
  
12:15Panel
  
 Hazen & Sawyer (Private)
 Dr. Mohammad Abu-Orf, Vice President & Residuals Group Practice Leader
  
 REGENISIS (Private)
 Maureen Dooley, Vice President Industrial Sector
  
 Revive Environmental (Private)
 David Trueba, President & CEO; Rick Gillespie, CCO; Trevor Whitson, Director Product Portfolio & Marketing
  
12:45BioLargo, Inc (OTC: BLGO)
 Alex Evans, Director of Communications
  
1:15Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI)
 David Dunlap, VP, Government Relations
  
1:45374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO)
 Israel Abitbol, CFO; Doron Gez, SVP of Marketing
  
2:15Xylem (NYSE: XYL)
 Snehai Desai, Chief Growth & Innovation Officer
  
2:45American Water Works (NYSE: AWK)
 Susan Hardwick, President & CEO; John Griffith, CFO; Cheryl Norton, COO
  

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY
Thursday, September 28, 2023

Registration link: CLICK HERE

For general inquiries, contact:
Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com
Audrey Melville, Director of Marketing, amelville@gabelli.com

PFAS Research Team
Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA, rmorbelli@gabelli.com
Wayne Pinsent, CFA, Research Analyst, wpinsent@gabelli.com
Rebecca Stern, PhD, rstern@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:Rebecca Stern
 Research Analyst
 (914) 921-7717