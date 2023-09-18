Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 11, 2023 to Friday September 15, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 454,776 6,962,635,598 11 September 2023 560 12,231.5000 6,849,640 12 September 2023 550 12,323.7818 6,778,080 13 September 2023 550 12,167.7455 6,692,260 14 September 2023 550 12,482.8727 6,865,580 15 September 2023 550 12,505.1091 6,877,810 Total 11 - 15 September 2023 2,760 34,063,370 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,926 12,341.7856 36,112,065 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 120,844 1,506,045,794 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 460,462 7,032,811,033 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,895,923 30,277,255,002 11 September 2023 2,235 12,431.5861 27,784,595 12 September 2023 2,194 12,529.4462 27,489,605 13 September 2023 2,194 12,375.9025 27,152,730 14 September 2023 2,194 12,686.6408 27,834,490 15 September 2023 2,194 12,665.5583 27,788,235 Total 11 – 15 September 2023 11,011 138,049,655 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,828 12,537.4297 110,680,429 Bought from the Foundation* 2,781 12,537.4066 34,866,528 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 480,850 6,088,909,615 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,918,543 30,560,851,614

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 201,240 A shares and 851,973 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.99% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 18. September 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

