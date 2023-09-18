Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 11, 2023 to Friday September 15, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|454,776
|6,962,635,598
|11 September 2023
|560
|12,231.5000
|6,849,640
|12 September 2023
|550
|12,323.7818
|6,778,080
|13 September 2023
|550
|12,167.7455
|6,692,260
|14 September 2023
|550
|12,482.8727
|6,865,580
|15 September 2023
|550
|12,505.1091
|6,877,810
|Total 11 - 15 September 2023
|2,760
|34,063,370
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,926
|12,341.7856
|36,112,065
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|120,844
|1,506,045,794
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|460,462
|7,032,811,033
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,895,923
|30,277,255,002
|11 September 2023
|2,235
|12,431.5861
|27,784,595
|12 September 2023
|2,194
|12,529.4462
|27,489,605
|13 September 2023
|2,194
|12,375.9025
|27,152,730
|14 September 2023
|2,194
|12,686.6408
|27,834,490
|15 September 2023
|2,194
|12,665.5583
|27,788,235
|Total 11 – 15 September 2023
|11,011
|138,049,655
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|8,828
|12,537.4297
|110,680,429
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,781
|12,537.4066
|34,866,528
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|480,850
|6,088,909,615
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,918,543
|30,560,851,614
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 201,240 A shares and 851,973 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.99% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 18. September 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
