Three XPO Leaders Receive 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that three of its business leaders have been named recipients of the prestigious 2023 Women in Supply Chain award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.

The award recipients are:

Rachel Jorgenson, vice president, Sales, East Division, who led the development of XPO’s internal key performance indicator tracking system, providing a simplified view of the sales team’s most significant KPIs and helping to track growth in their books of business.

Sonja Kelly, director, Human Resources, whose expertise and leadership were instrumental in helping drive the improvements in quality and service at XPO, along with higher employee satisfaction rates.

Kimberly Torres, senior service center manager, whose steadfast leadership and mentorship have helped drive positive change in our Florida operations. Her accomplishments in the field have also been recognized by the Women in Trucking Association with a 2023 Top Woman to Watch in Transportation award.

“We’re proud of Rachel, Sonja and Kimberly for earning this top recognition for their important contributions to XPO and the supply chain industry,” said Carolyn Roach, chief human resources officer, XPO. “Leading by example, our three award recipients are demonstrating the wide range of fulfilling career opportunities at XPO and how women can make an impact within our industry.”

Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine established the Women in Supply Chain award to recognize female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

