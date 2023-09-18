Close of Offer to New Applications

Close of Offer to New Applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that further to the Company’s offer for subscription to raise up to £35 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £15 million, in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years (the ‘Offer’) as set out in a Prospectus dated 20 October 2022, as supplemented by supplementary prospectus dated 14 June 2023 to raise up to £90 million (£75 million with an over-allotment facility of a further £15 million) in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years, the Offer is now fully subscribed and therefore closed in respect of new applications.

