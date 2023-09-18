AS Pro Kapital Grupp obtains bondholders’ approval of waiver in the written procedure for its senior secured bonds 2020/2024

On 30 August 2023, AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) announced that it had instructed Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (hereinafter referred to as the Agent) to initiate a written procedure under the Company’s outstanding bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm to request a waiver under the terms and conditions. The bondholders have voted in favour of the waiver.

As further described in the notice of written procedure published on the Company’s web page, the Company requested the approval from holders of its EUR 28,500,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2020/2024 with ISIN SE0013801172 (hereinafter referred to as the Bonds) to make a partial early redemption of the Company’s outstanding unsecured non‑convertible fixed rate bonds with ISIN EE3300001676 of an amount equal to maximum 15 per cent. of the total outstanding amount under, being approximately EUR 1.45 million (hereinafter referred to as the Waiver).

The last time and day of voting in the written procedure was 15:00 CEST on 18 September 2023. The Company hereby announces that sufficient number of votes was obtained in order to form quorums and that requisite majority of the bondholders voted in favour of the Waiver. The result of the written procedure will be sent to the bondholders and will be published on the Agent’s web page.

Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå has acted as legal advisor in relation to the written procedure.





Edoardo Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee





Attachment