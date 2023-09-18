BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 11 September to 15 September 2023

Paris, 18 September 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from September 11, 2023 to September 15, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/09/2023 FR0000131104 29,820 59.3682 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/09/2023 FR0000131104 140,000 59.3653 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/09/2023 FR0000131104 20,000 59.3599 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/09/2023 FR0000131104 423,180 59.3943 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/09/2023 FR0000131104 29,925 59.6948 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/09/2023 FR0000131104 100,000 59.6897 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/09/2023 FR0000131104 20,000 59.6846 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/09/2023 FR0000131104 205,075 59.7003 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 13/09/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 60.0449 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 13/09/2023 FR0000131104 118,077 60.0212 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 13/09/2023 FR0000131104 20,000 60.0328 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 13/09/2023 FR0000131104 327,923 60.0224 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14/09/2023 FR0000131104 20,000 60.7231 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14/09/2023 FR0000131104 110,000 60.7171 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14/09/2023 FR0000131104 20,000 60.6992 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14/09/2023 FR0000131104 350,000 60.7670 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/09/2023 FR0000131104 20,547 61.8034 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/09/2023 FR0000131104 70,379 61.7716 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/09/2023 FR0000131104 13,212 61.7344 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/09/2023 FR0000131104 244,862 61.7635 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2,313,000 60.2245





As of 15.09.2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 15,891,000 shares, equal to 1.3% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 941,560,618 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information





Attachment