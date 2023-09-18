BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 11 September to 15 September 2023

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 18 September 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from September 11, 2023 to September 15, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/09/2023FR000013110429,82059.3682AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/09/2023FR0000131104140,00059.3653CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/09/2023FR000013110420,00059.3599TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/09/2023FR0000131104423,18059.3943XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/09/2023FR000013110429,92559.6948AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/09/2023FR0000131104100,00059.6897CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/09/2023FR000013110420,00059.6846TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/09/2023FR0000131104205,07559.7003XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/09/2023FR000013110430,00060.0449AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/09/2023FR0000131104118,07760.0212CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/09/2023FR000013110420,00060.0328TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/09/2023FR0000131104327,92360.0224XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/09/2023FR000013110420,00060.7231AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/09/2023FR0000131104110,00060.7171CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/09/2023FR000013110420,00060.6992TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/09/2023FR0000131104350,00060.7670XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8315/09/2023FR000013110420,54761.8034AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8315/09/2023FR000013110470,37961.7716CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8315/09/2023FR000013110413,21261.7344TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8315/09/2023FR0000131104244,86261.7635XPAR
       
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2,313,00060.2245 


As of 15.09.2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 15,891,000 shares, equal to 1.3% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 941,560,618 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

 

