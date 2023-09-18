BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 11 September to 15 September 2023

Paris, 18 September 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from September 11, 2023 to September 15, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|11/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|29,820
|59.3682
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|11/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|140,000
|59.3653
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|11/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|20,000
|59.3599
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|11/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|423,180
|59.3943
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|12/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|29,925
|59.6948
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|12/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|100,000
|59.6897
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|12/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|20,000
|59.6846
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|12/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|205,075
|59.7003
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|13/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30,000
|60.0449
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|13/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|118,077
|60.0212
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|13/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|20,000
|60.0328
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|13/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|327,923
|60.0224
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|14/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|20,000
|60.7231
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|14/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|110,000
|60.7171
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|14/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|20,000
|60.6992
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|14/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|350,000
|60.7670
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|20,547
|61.8034
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|70,379
|61.7716
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|13,212
|61.7344
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|244,862
|61.7635
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|2,313,000
|60.2245
As of 15.09.2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 15,891,000 shares, equal to 1.3% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 941,560,618 euros.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
Attachment