Paris, September 18, 2023
RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM SEPTEMBER 11 TO 15, 2023
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 11 to 15, 2023.
|Name of Issuer
|Identification code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (quantity of shares)
|Average Weighted daily acquisition price
|Identification code of the Market
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|11/09/2023
|FR0010451203
|32 345
|21,9542
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|11/09/2023
|FR0010451203
|13 240
|21,8937
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|12/09/2023
|FR0010451203
|27 860
|22,3024
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|12/09/2023
|FR0010451203
|17 000
|22,2730
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|13/09/2023
|FR0010451203
|26 652
|21,9129
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|13/09/2023
|FR0010451203
|19 000
|21,8930
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|14/09/2023
|FR0010451203
|45 186
|22,1306
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|15/09/2023
|FR0010451203
|43 622
|22,9240
|XPAR
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
Attachment