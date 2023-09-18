Paris, September 18, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM SEPTEMBER 11 TO 15, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 11 to 15, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/09/2023 FR0010451203 32 345 21,9542 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/09/2023 FR0010451203 13 240 21,8937 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/09/2023 FR0010451203 27 860 22,3024 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/09/2023 FR0010451203 17 000 22,2730 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/09/2023 FR0010451203 26 652 21,9129 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/09/2023 FR0010451203 19 000 21,8930 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/09/2023 FR0010451203 45 186 22,1306 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/09/2023 FR0010451203 43 622 22,9240 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment