Rexel: biannual sharebuyback program

BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF (2026/06/30)
Under the terms of the liquidity and market monitoring agreement concluded with NATIXIS ODDO BHF and covering Rexel shares, on June 30, 2026 the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 28,290 REXEL shares
- € 19,757,908.87
It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:
- 626,370 REXEL shares
- € 8,211,229
During the period from January 1st, 2026 to June 30, 2026 were executed:
- 11,502 purchase transactions
- 12,606 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 2,825,537 REXEL shares and € 99,895,374.9 in purchases
- 2,943,167 REXEL shares and € 104,679,771 in sales
The transaction details are provided below.
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions -purchases
|Of which number of shares - purchases
|For an amount of
|Number of transactions - sales
|Of which number of shares - sales
|For an amount of
|Total
|11502
|2825537
|99895374,87
|12606
|2943167
|104679770,9
|02/01/2026
|25
|4732
|158569,37
|77
|16041
|541428,86
|05/01/2026
|16
|4751
|161106,41
|117
|50836
|1751037,34
|06/01/2026
|111
|36353
|1246652,23
|22
|7462
|256991,28
|07/01/2026
|33
|9502
|326488,72
|41
|11193
|387165,87
|08/01/2026
|278
|75015
|2510881,23
|0
|0
|0
|09/01/2026
|30
|14300
|469253,4
|76
|27591
|910875,18
|12/01/2026
|91
|15004
|494531,84
|111
|35579
|1184096,28
|13/01/2026
|42
|11253
|374837,43
|162
|46772
|1573559,39
|14/01/2026
|44
|11502
|389457,72
|104
|26117
|888351,1
|15/01/2026
|26
|4286
|145445,26
|121
|33579
|1146200,51
|16/01/2026
|44
|14469
|494287,79
|39
|11193
|384554,17
|19/01/2026
|146
|36407
|1237897,53
|52
|14924
|510251,56
|20/01/2026
|138
|36862
|1242553,22
|96
|33579
|1146387,06
|21/01/2026
|168
|41261
|1411876,4
|110
|59772
|2069542,73
|22/01/2026
|16
|3751
|131247,49
|61
|21848
|769198,14
|23/01/2026
|52
|15004
|522964,42
|4
|1731
|60740,79
|26/01/2026
|16
|3751
|130947,41
|19
|7455
|262846,95
|27/01/2026
|0
|0
|0
|27
|8317
|296876,89
|28/01/2026
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3655
|131046,37
|29/01/2026
|0
|0
|0
|25
|5947
|214730,03
|30/01/2026
|0
|0
|0
|1
|200
|7178
|02/02/2026
|15
|3751
|131247,49
|24
|7782
|278841,98
|03/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|34
|5561
|206629,35
|04/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1484
|56525,56
|05/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2355
|88665,75
|06/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|2
|471
|17751,99
|09/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|7
|942
|35503,98
|10/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|5
|942
|35456,88
|11/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1884
|71290,56
|12/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2355
|90172,95
|20/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|2
|471
|17422,29
|25/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|1
|471
|17422,29
|27/02/2026
|0
|0
|0
|6
|471
|17422,29
|03/03/2026
|383
|125000
|4293537,97
|43
|15346
|531683,1
|04/03/2026
|78
|21856
|754391,44
|137
|45000
|1565655,7
|05/03/2026
|171
|50000
|1732300
|52
|15000
|527325
|06/03/2026
|230
|65081
|2210424,84
|22
|22500
|768500
|09/03/2026
|61
|58578
|1911630,11
|33
|5000
|163700
|10/03/2026
|4
|8702
|290733,82
|229
|60000
|2027025
|11/03/2026
|29
|34808
|1162456,67
|177
|27500
|925025
|12/03/2026
|13
|26106
|876552,46
|169
|32500
|1100950
|13/03/2026
|55
|56563
|1885462,34
|140
|22500
|757125
|16/03/2026
|32
|17404
|571460,34
|228
|59000
|1955960
|17/03/2026
|35
|21755
|720046,99
|264
|40500
|1352475
|18/03/2026
|4
|13053
|437406,03
|118
|36000
|1214820
|19/03/2026
|105
|76088
|2477531,42
|0
|0
|0
|20/03/2026
|58
|19089
|606669,63
|14
|3754
|121592,06
|23/03/2026
|29
|13599
|419740,69
|400
|91877
|2937833,73
|24/03/2026
|11
|14172
|459301,72
|47
|7500
|245925
|25/03/2026
|6
|17555
|580192,75
|119
|29000
|964085
|26/03/2026
|19
|14044
|464294,64
|50
|7500
|249675
|27/03/2026
|26
|31599
|1035709,89
|119
|19500
|641480,72
|30/03/2026
|34
|17427
|565945,39
|99
|27527
|901768,43
|31/03/2026
|3
|7022
|229689,62
|150
|27473
|908831,57
|01/04/2026
|15
|3511
|119760,21
|94
|35071
|1207142,86
|02/04/2026
|80
|38621
|1307882,61
|90
|24992
|854657,18
|07/04/2026
|134
|42132
|1437824,72
|123
|34659
|1196967,82
|08/04/2026
|0
|0
|0
|172
|91228
|3248604,16
|09/04/2026
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2655
|100836,9
|10/04/2026
|0
|0
|0
|1
|231
|8775,69
|16/04/2026
|0
|0
|0
|1
|250
|9497,5
|17/04/2026
|0
|0
|0
|3
|269
|10488,31
|22/04/2026
|12
|7022
|245418,9
|0
|0
|0
|23/04/2026
|85
|22960
|804284,23
|116
|28037
|984655,92
|24/04/2026
|227
|73479
|2563850,5
|244
|66158
|2309264,26
|27/04/2026
|309
|49796
|1740832,48
|176
|24356
|857282,96
|28/04/2026
|346
|50921
|1765127,4
|270
|41698
|1448816,22
|29/04/2026
|368
|57069
|1964943,2
|338
|55508
|1913245,87
|30/04/2026
|185
|42967
|1462199,79
|220
|36263
|1241748,39
|04/05/2026
|279
|44534
|1599694,56
|259
|45187
|1624695,3
|05/05/2026
|50
|7076
|255471,27
|150
|30179
|1090935,47
|06/05/2026
|233
|51437
|1912031,11
|341
|57361
|2138888,57
|07/05/2026
|256
|47761
|1835478,92
|227
|42830
|1650231,89
|08/05/2026
|119
|20828
|790539,7
|120
|33875
|1291517,32
|11/05/2026
|138
|44057
|1634823,93
|69
|10831
|400882,37
|12/05/2026
|301
|44230
|1659720,67
|215
|43509
|1634726,31
|13/05/2026
|254
|42436
|1574208,55
|305
|53172
|1975984,7
|14/05/2026
|338
|49020
|1849005,91
|244
|57648
|2177750,31
|15/05/2026
|205
|66460
|2503726,92
|191
|31135
|1170009,78
|18/05/2026
|337
|68522
|2523346,53
|225
|38203
|1414086,75
|19/05/2026
|224
|39160
|1406469,23
|5
|983
|35535,45
|20/05/2026
|363
|51668
|1843455,1
|376
|68917
|2461156,17
|21/05/2026
|189
|38105
|1366136,25
|105
|16110
|581571
|22/05/2026
|16
|3521
|126439,11
|179
|28998
|1054882,8
|25/05/2026
|0
|0
|0
|94
|20332
|754467,2
|26/05/2026
|23
|14084
|521460,1
|9
|14084
|522798,08
|27/05/2026
|11
|24646
|915141,24
|41
|49294
|1842856,19
|28/05/2026
|70
|28168
|1039399,2
|11
|17605
|653145,5
|29/05/2026
|96
|21126
|781309,9
|18
|24647
|915988,15
|01/06/2026
|221
|38731
|1415582,84
|13
|14084
|521812,2
|02/06/2026
|0
|0
|0
|42
|31689
|1172352,16
|03/06/2026
|156
|35779
|1322532,4
|136
|23902
|887305,23
|04/06/2026
|518
|84303
|3119685,52
|497
|81637
|3026159,22
|05/06/2026
|297
|56817
|2089136,23
|288
|43708
|1610941,92
|08/06/2026
|63
|13901
|501911,55
|52
|38194
|1393861,77
|09/06/2026
|277
|40750
|1491208,5
|257
|41657
|1529395,14
|10/06/2026
|347
|59631
|2134652,15
|186
|31637
|1140551,01
|11/06/2026
|92
|17538
|625105,37
|214
|36266
|1302931,62
|12/06/2026
|0
|0
|0
|170
|41716
|1516840,55
|15/06/2026
|124
|21842
|804627,76
|125
|24198
|896290,68
|16/06/2026
|0
|0
|0
|135
|25682
|940658,75
|17/06/2026
|117
|17895
|670311,9
|206
|37905
|1422337,02
|18/06/2026
|63
|16155
|611143,65
|9
|2597
|99476,23
|19/06/2026
|100
|25848
|989267,58
|3
|1113
|43061,97
|22/06/2026
|270
|37944
|1443164,74
|186
|33498
|1278580,17
|23/06/2026
|136
|35347
|1342016,48
|39
|9653
|359900,47
|24/06/2026
|295
|52500
|1926600
|182
|40000
|1475650
|25/06/2026
|152
|71331
|2643836,58
|250
|95000
|3532107,2
|26/06/2026
|112
|18205
|678221,65
|242
|50896
|1910689,84
|29/06/2026
|222
|34248
|1270663,61
|194
|36277
|1351234,68
|30/06/2026
|0
|0
|0
|138
|31626
|1195940,06
|ABOUT REXEL GROUP
Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance.
Rexel operates through a network of 1,876 branches in 17 countries, with 26,306 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.4 billion in 2025.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Sustainable Europe 120 and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.
|CONTACTS
FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
|Ludovic DEBAILLEUX
|+33 1 42 85 76 12
|ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com
PRESS
|Taddeo : Pierre-Jean Lemauff
|+33 7 77 78 58 67
|pierre-jean.lemauff@taddeo.fr
Attachment