Rexel: biannual sharebuyback program

 | Source: Rexel Développement SAS Rexel Développement SAS



BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF (2026/06/30)


Under the terms of the liquidity and market monitoring agreement concluded with NATIXIS ODDO BHF and covering Rexel shares, on June 30, 2026 the following resources were included in the liquidity account: 

- 28,290 REXEL shares 

- € 19,757,908.87

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources: 

- 626,370 REXEL shares 

- € 8,211,229

During the period from January 1st, 2026 to June 30, 2026 were executed: 

- 11,502 purchase transactions 

- 12,606 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented: 

- 2,825,537 REXEL shares and € 99,895,374.9 in purchases 

- 2,943,167 REXEL shares and € 104,679,771 in sales  

The transaction details are provided below.



 

 PURCHASESSALES
DateNumber of transactions -purchasesOf which number of shares - purchasesFor an amount of Number of transactions - salesOf which number of shares - sales For an amount of
Total11502282553799895374,87126062943167104679770,9
02/01/2026254732158569,377716041541428,86
05/01/2026164751161106,41117508361751037,34
06/01/2026111363531246652,23227462256991,28
07/01/2026339502326488,724111193387165,87
08/01/2026278750152510881,23000
09/01/20263014300469253,47627591910875,18
12/01/20269115004494531,84111355791184096,28
13/01/20264211253374837,43162467721573559,39
14/01/20264411502389457,7210426117888351,1
15/01/2026264286145445,26121335791146200,51
16/01/20264414469494287,793911193384554,17
19/01/2026146364071237897,535214924510251,56
20/01/2026138368621242553,2296335791146387,06
21/01/2026168412611411876,4110597722069542,73
22/01/2026163751131247,496121848769198,14
23/01/20265215004522964,424173160740,79
26/01/2026163751130947,41197455262846,95
27/01/2026000278317296876,89
28/01/202600083655131046,37
29/01/2026000255947214730,03
30/01/202600012007178
02/02/2026153751131247,49247782278841,98
03/02/2026000345561206629,35
04/02/202600018148456525,56
05/02/20260006235588665,75
06/02/2026000247117751,99
09/02/2026000794235503,98
10/02/2026000594235456,88
11/02/20260006188471290,56
12/02/20260006235590172,95
20/02/2026000247117422,29
25/02/2026000147117422,29
27/02/2026000647117422,29
03/03/20263831250004293537,974315346531683,1
04/03/20267821856754391,44137450001565655,7
05/03/20261715000017323005215000527325
06/03/2026230650812210424,842222500768500
09/03/202661585781911630,11335000163700
10/03/202648702290733,82229600002027025
11/03/202629348081162456,6717727500925025
12/03/20261326106876552,46169325001100950
13/03/202655565631885462,3414022500757125
16/03/20263217404571460,34228590001955960
17/03/20263521755720046,99264405001352475
18/03/2026413053437406,03118360001214820
19/03/2026105760882477531,42000
20/03/20265819089606669,63143754121592,06
23/03/20262913599419740,69400918772937833,73
24/03/20261114172459301,72477500245925
25/03/2026617555580192,7511929000964085
26/03/20261914044464294,64507500249675
27/03/202626315991035709,8911919500641480,72
30/03/20263417427565945,399927527901768,43
31/03/202637022229689,6215027473908831,57
01/04/2026153511119760,2194350711207142,86
02/04/202680386211307882,619024992854657,18
07/04/2026134421321437824,72123346591196967,82
08/04/2026000172912283248604,16
09/04/2026000102655100836,9
10/04/202600012318775,69
16/04/202600012509497,5
17/04/2026000326910488,31
22/04/2026127022245418,9000
23/04/20268522960804284,2311628037984655,92
24/04/2026227734792563850,5244661582309264,26
27/04/2026309497961740832,4817624356857282,96
28/04/2026346509211765127,4270416981448816,22
29/04/2026368570691964943,2338555081913245,87
30/04/2026185429671462199,79220362631241748,39
04/05/2026279445341599694,56259451871624695,3
05/05/2026507076255471,27150301791090935,47
06/05/2026233514371912031,11341573612138888,57
07/05/2026256477611835478,92227428301650231,89
08/05/202611920828790539,7120338751291517,32
11/05/2026138440571634823,936910831400882,37
12/05/2026301442301659720,67215435091634726,31
13/05/2026254424361574208,55305531721975984,7
14/05/2026338490201849005,91244576482177750,31
15/05/2026205664602503726,92191311351170009,78
18/05/2026337685222523346,53225382031414086,75
19/05/2026224391601406469,23598335535,45
20/05/2026363516681843455,1376689172461156,17
21/05/2026189381051366136,2510516110581571
22/05/2026163521126439,11179289981054882,8
25/05/20260009420332754467,2
26/05/20262314084521460,1914084522798,08
27/05/20261124646915141,2441492941842856,19
28/05/202670281681039399,21117605653145,5
29/05/20269621126781309,91824647915988,15
01/06/2026221387311415582,841314084521812,2
02/06/202600042316891172352,16
03/06/2026156357791322532,413623902887305,23
04/06/2026518843033119685,52497816373026159,22
05/06/2026297568172089136,23288437081610941,92
08/06/20266313901501911,5552381941393861,77
09/06/2026277407501491208,5257416571529395,14
10/06/2026347596312134652,15186316371140551,01
11/06/20269217538625105,37214362661302931,62
12/06/2026000170417161516840,55
15/06/202612421842804627,7612524198896290,68
16/06/202600013525682940658,75
17/06/202611717895670311,9206379051422337,02
18/06/20266316155611143,659259799476,23
19/06/202610025848989267,583111343061,97
22/06/2026270379441443164,74186334981278580,17
23/06/2026136353471342016,48399653359900,47
24/06/2026295525001926600182400001475650
25/06/2026152713312643836,58250950003532107,2
26/06/202611218205678221,65242508961910689,84
29/06/2026222342481270663,61194362771351234,68
30/06/2026000138316261195940,06


ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of 1,876 branches in 17 countries, with 26,306 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.4 billion in 2025.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Sustainable Europe 120 and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX+33 1 42 85 76 12ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Taddeo : Pierre-Jean Lemauff+33 7 77 78 58 67pierre-jean.lemauff@taddeo.fr

                                                                                                              

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2026.06.30 PR_biannual_sharebuyback_program
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