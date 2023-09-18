Invited Clubs Chef of the Year Debuts at Del Mar Wine & Food Festival

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, The University Club Atop Symphony Towers was among the headline list at the inaugural Del Mar Wine & Food Festival, the premier event for culinary enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs in San Diego. Helmed by Executive Chef and Invited Clubs Chef of the Year Frankie Becerra and celebrated Pastry Chef Adrian Mendoza, The University Club surprised and delighted festival attendees with a selection of coastal bites.



"We were thrilled to be part of the Del Mar Wine & Food Festival, which celebrates such a rich tapestry of the culinary and wine culture in Southern California," said Brian Lee, General Manager at The University Club Atop Symphony Towers. "To have this opportunity to showcase Chef Frankie’s culinary prowess and our team’s commitment to first-class service is beyond exciting and we welcome the San Diego community to experience the Club.”

Currently serving as Executive Chef at The University Club, Frankie Becerra is a finalist for Invited Clubs Chef of the Year and has over 10 years' experience working with the award-winning San Diego restaurant group, Urban Kitchen Group. Before serving at the Club, Chef Adrian Mendoza’s repertoire includes working with Urban Kitchen Group, Wayfarer Bread and Pastry, and Puffer Malarkey Collective. Coming soon is his launch of Knead Bakery in Symphony Towers, a long-anticipated amenity and partner for club members.

With an all-star lineup of California’s most renowned chefs, winemakers, celebrities, and professional athletes, the Del Mar Wine & Food Festival is Southern California’s newest food and drink attraction, created by locals who sought to gather the city’s top food and beverage talent in a bustling, outdoor cookout setting. Alongside the restaurant partners and exhibitors, the festival featured FOMO-worthy events like a Dos Hombres Mezcal Dinner with Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, and Pickleball with Drew Brees.

While the festival ended on Monday, September 11, your chance to taste Chef Frankie’s and Chef Adrian’s innovative menus at The University Club did not. Schedule a tour with the membership team and take your dining experiences to the next level, 34 floors in the sky.

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of membership golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for more than 390,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of nearly 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 27 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities that cater to an aspirational lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

