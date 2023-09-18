New York, USA, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Size and Share to Grow by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Players in the Market - Pharnext, MedDay, HELIXMITH, ENCell, InFlectis, Addex, Augustine, DTx Pharma

The increase in the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market size is a direct consequence of increasing prevalent population of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease patients in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market size in the 7MM was found to be ~USD 56 million in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight’s estimates, total prevalent population of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease in the 7MM was ~265K in 2021.

in 2021. Globally, leading Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease companies such as Pharnext SA, MedDay Pharmaceuticals, HELIXMITH, ENCell, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, InFlectis BioScience, Addex Therapeutics, Augustine Therapeutics, DTx Pharma, and others are developing novel Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease drugs that can be available in the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease drugs that can be available in the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease treatment include PXT3003, MD1003, and others.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Overview

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), named after the three physicians who first described it in 1886, is a group of inherited neurological disorders that affect the peripheral nerves. These nerves control muscle movement and relay sensory information to the brain. CMT is one of the most common inherited neurological disorders, with various subtypes, and its severity can vary widely among individuals. CMT is primarily caused by genetic mutations that affect the structure and function of peripheral nerves. These mutations can disrupt the normal production and maintenance of myelin, the protective sheath surrounding nerve fibers, or damage the nerve fibers themselves.

CMT manifests with a range of symptoms, the most common being muscle weakness and wasting, particularly in the lower legs and feet. Individuals with CMT often experience difficulty walking, frequent tripping or falling, and may have a high arch in their feet or foot deformities like hammer toes. Sensory symptoms such as numbness, tingling, and reduced sensation in the extremities are also common. In more severe cases, individuals may have difficulty with fine motor skills and experience muscle cramps and pain.

Diagnosing CMT typically involves a combination of clinical evaluation, family history assessment, and genetic testing. A neurologist may conduct a thorough neurological examination, assessing muscle strength, reflexes, and sensation. Electromyography and nerve conduction studies can help determine nerve function and identify the specific subtype of CMT. Genetic testing can confirm the presence of known CMT-related gene mutations.





Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Prevalent Cases

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Treatment Market

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease has no cure and no recognized methods for treatment. The present CMT therapeutic market is built on supportive and symptomatic management, such as occupational therapy, physiotherapy, ankle-foot orthotics (AFO), and shoe inserts. The most prevalent form of assistance is physiotherapy, which is followed by foot care and occupational therapy. In approximately 30% of all identified cases, foot surgery for rectification of foot abnormalities remains a last choice. Pharmacotherapies mostly consist of pain relievers that assist lessen joint or muscular pain caused by the strains placed on the body by CMT or neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage. Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) or anti-convulsant medications can be used to treat neuropathic pain.

It is critical to maintain mobility, flexibility, and muscle strength. Starting a treatment program early may help to delay or minimize nerve degeneration and muscular weakness before it becomes a handicap. Muscle strength training, muscle and ligament stretching, and moderate aerobic activity are all part of physical therapy. A doctor-approved customized fitness regimen can help develop stamina, increase endurance, and preserve general health.

Many people with CMT need ankle braces and other orthopedic equipment to stay mobile and avoid harm. Braces, which provide support and stability while walking or ascending stairs, can help prevent ankle sprains. High-top shoes or boots can also provide support for weak ankles. Thumb splints can aid with hand weakness and fine motor skills loss. Assistive devices should be utilized before disability develops since they can avoid muscle strain and weakness.

Key Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Therapies and Companies

PXT3003: Pharnext

MD1003: MedDay Pharmaceuticals

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market are anticipated to change in the coming years. The growing global population is projected to result in an increase in treatment alternatives, and as a result, the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market will grow in the next years. In addition, an increase in public knowledge of genetic disorders will create a significant boost in the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market. Moreover, the lack of approved therapeutic options presents a significant opportunity for investment and development of innovative medicines. The present unmet need of the CMT disease market is for medications with improved safety and effectiveness that give an optimal cure.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market. A lack of comprehension of the clinical course and clinical relevance may represent a wasted chance to make the proper and early diagnosis. The potential of developing therapeutics may be limited by challenging diagnostic procedures, as patients frequently do not perform all essential diagnostic tests due to relatively high prices. In addition, long diagnostic procedures frequently result in delayed diagnosis and inadequate patient treatment, thus impeding Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market growth. Furthermore, strict pricing and reimbursement policies will also impact on the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market growth.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Size in 2022 USD 56 Million Key Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Companies Pharnext SA, MedDay Pharmaceuticals, HELIXMITH, ENCell, Chong Kun Dang pharmaceutical, InFlectis BioScience, Addex Therapeutics, Augustine therapeutics, DTx Pharma, and others Key Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Therapies PXT3003, MD1003, and others

Scope of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

