Judicate West Adds Judge Nita L. Stormes in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Nita L. Stormes, formerly with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California to its roster of neutrals. Judge Stormes is affiliated with the San Diego office and available throughout Southern California as a mediator, arbitrator, and private judge.



“Judge Stormes has decades of experience settling all types of civil cases as a Federal Magistrate Judge working with all types of parties – from executives of big corporations to individuals involved in both tort and commercial matters. She knows how and when to balance compassion, patience, the facts presented to her, and use her keen intellect to forge a settlement,” said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President of Market Development for Judicate West. “Judge Stormes sets the tone with her temperament and relentless drive, and we are thrilled to welcome her and expect that our clients will be equally pleased.”

Judge Stormes served 23 years as a Federal Magistrate Judge on the U.S. District Court in San Diego, including five years as the Presiding Magistrate Judge. During her tenure, she presided over thousands of civil cases as a settlement judge, resolving disputes involving intellectual property, employment discrimination, civil rights, real property, commercial issues, bad faith insurance, personal injuries, and medical malpractice. Additionally, Judge Stormes presided over more than 3,000 Early Neutral Evaluations in federal court. Prior to her appointment as a Federal Magistrate Judge, she served 16 years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in San Diego, including the last five years as Chief of the Civil Division.

Judge Stormes is frequently called upon to speak on panels and at seminars on topics like early neutral evaluation conferences. She earned her J.D. from Duke University School of Law (1979) and her B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan University (1976).

About Judicate West

Celebrating 30 years, Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

