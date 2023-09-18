WellSpan Health ACO earns high performance, savings under Medicare Shared Savings Program

York, Pa., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health’s Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO) is a leader in value-based care and is the largest ACO in South Central Pennsylvania. As a participant in the Medicare Shared Savings Program, WellSpan and our independent practice partners improved quality, experience and affordability to its more than 51,000 beneficiaries across South Central Pennsylvania, according to recently released data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are value-based models which are predicated on the triple aim: to improve quality, experience and affordability and serve to improve the health of communities. Health systems, independent physician groups and others oversee improvements in access to quality care, enhance care coordination and manage chronic conditions. Coordinated care ensures patients receive the right care at the right time and with a goal of avoiding unnecessary variation in care. As part of creating a better care delivery system, Medicare rewards ACOs who provide higher quality care at a more affordable cost by sharing in the savings it achieves for the Medicare Program.

“At WellSpan’s Medicare ACO, we are committed to serve as a leader in value-based care for South Central Pennsylvania and across the nation,” said P. Geoff Nicholson, Jr., M.D., senior vice president and chief clinical officer, WellSpan Population Health. “We consistently support our providers and care teams and their patients with the resources and technology to support a best-in-class model for compassionate, quality healthcare. By empowering our patients to maximize their health and well-being, and through the collective work of our physicians, other providers and WellSpan Health, it allows us to remain focused on the highest level of coordinated care resulting in healthy communities.”

WellSpan’s Medicare ACO success demonstrates years of clinical quality improvements with prioritized evidence-based care pathways, a focus on preventative screening and wellness, as well as improved access for patients. All primary care sites as part of the ACO maintain certified patient centered medical home status, with 95% of these practices working from an integrated electronic health record.

About WellSpan Health

WellSpan Health’s vision is to reimagine healthcare through the delivery of comprehensive, equitable health and wellness solutions throughout our continuum of care. As an integrated delivery system focused on leading in value-based care, we encompass more than 2,000 employed providers, 220 locations, eight award-winning hospitals, home care and a behavioral health organization serving South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. With a team 20,000 strong, WellSpan experts provide a range of services, from wellness and employer services solutions to advanced care for complex medical and behavioral conditions. Our clinically integrated network of 2,600 aligned physicians and advanced practice providers is dedicated to providing the highest quality and safety, inspiring our patients and communities to be their healthiest.