Law Push, powered by Legal Soft, Unleashes Next-Generation Client Acquisition Solutions to Transform the Legal Industry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a dynamic era where the legal landscape is undergoing significant transformations, Law Push, powered by Legal Soft, emerges as a game-changer by reshaping how law firms acquire and manage clients. Legal Soft, known as the virtual legal staffing company nationwide, has profound commitment to pioneering technology and data-driven strategies, Law Push presents a groundbreaking suite of services that redefines client acquisition and operational efficiency for law firms.



A Three-Pronged Approach

At the heart of Law Push's services are three core pillars designed to empower law firms:

Strategic Lead Generation: Through a proprietary Client Acquisition Funnel™, Law Push employs a cross-platform advertising strategy that encompasses Facebook Ads, Google Ads, TikTok Ads, and Yelp Ads. Their precise targeting generates high-quality leads tailored to the specific needs of each law firm.

The Proprietary Client Acquisition Funnel™

In a competitive marketplace, standing out is imperative. Law Push employs a proprietary Client Acquisition Funnel™ that harnesses advanced algorithms and data analytics to target potential clients across various platforms:

Facebook Ads: Leveraging social media behavior to precisely target potential clients

Through this funnel, Law Push ensures that law firms not only attract leads but also attract the leads that are ready to convert into high-value clients.

Your All-in-One Operational Hub

Law Push's lead management software transcends being a mere tool; it functions as a comprehensive operational hub designed to automate and streamline law firm lead generation and intake processes. Key features include:

Automated Lead Outreach: Convert leads into clients through automated messaging

The Future of Legal Practice

At the forefront of AI innovation, Law Push introduces its beta AI Intake Bot, engineered to automate the initial stages of client acquisition. This bot can converse, screen, and schedule consultations via SMS, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram DMs.

Upcoming features, including automated document generation, a promise to further streamline law firm operations. Additionally, Law Push offers custom automation solutions tailored to fit each firm's unique processes and needs.

A Commitment to Innovation

“We believe that the legal industry is ripe for disruption. For too long, traditional law firm marketing has relied on outdated tactics that simply don't work in today's digital landscape. That's where we come in," states Daniel Warner, Director at Law Push. "Our team of experts has a deep understanding of the unique challenges that law firms face when it comes to attracting new clients and growing their practices. We know what works, and we are committed to staying ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest marketing trends and technologies."

"At Law Push , we don’t just generate leads and assist with case acquisition – we help our clients build sustainable, profitable businesses. We understand that every law firm is different, and we work closely with our clients to develop customized strategies that are tailored to their specific needs and goals. We are passionate about what we do, and we are dedicated to helping our clients succeed."

About Law Push

Law Push is a leading provider of cutting-edge client acquisition and management solutions tailored for law firms. With a focus on innovation, data-driven strategies, and client-centric approaches, Law Push is dedicated to helping law firms thrive in the digital age.

About Legal Soft:

Legal Soft is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the legal industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and client success, Legal Soft offers comprehensive services designed to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and enable growth for law firms. Legal Virtual staffing to help law firms grow and scale. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, Legal Soft empowers legal professionals to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving landscape.

