Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 37

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 37 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 2,050,100 224,095,996 11 September 2023 12,000 103.30 1,239,600 12 September 2023 13,000 103.14 1,340,820 13 September 2023 12,000 102.92 1,235,040 14 September 2023 11,000 103.77 1,141,470 15 September 2023 11,000 104.36 1,147,960 Total week 37 59,000 6,104,890 Total accumulated 2,109,100 230,200,886

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,135,945 treasury shares, equal to 1,77 % of the Bank’s share capital.

