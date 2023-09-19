Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 37

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 37 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		2,050,100 224,095,996
11 September 202312,000103.301,239,600
12 September 202313,000103.141,340,820
13 September 202312,000102.921,235,040
14 September 202311,000103.771,141,470
15 September 202311,000104.361,147,960
Total week 37 59,000   6,104,890
Total accumulated 2,109,100   230,200,886

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,135,945 treasury shares, equal to 1,77 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

