Thailand Facility Management (FM) Markets Report, 2020-2028 with 2022 as the Base Year - Service Providers' Embrace of Transformative Technology Adoption Trends will Prove Vital for Success

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Facility Management in Thailand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents a comprehensive analysis of the facility management (FM) market in Thailand, encompassing market drivers, constraints, forecasts, trends, and competitive dynamics. The study's timeline spans from 2020 to 2028, with 2022 serving as the base year, and culminates in an exploration of three pivotal growth prospects for market participants.

The Thai FM market is in a phase of evolution, driven by opportunities tied to expanding economic sectors, such as industrial and healthcare. The growth trajectory is further supported by the increasing maturity of end-users. As the concept of outsourcing gains wider acceptance and the market expands in response to infrastructure investments and business district expansions, the demand for FM outsourcing services is poised to grow.

Furthermore, there is a noticeable increase in the adoption of information technologies across most corporations, fostering an appreciation for technology-driven FM solutions. Evolving customer needs, often shaped by economic and market conditions, contribute to fluctuations in FM demand. This includes a growing awareness among local end-users regarding energy efficiency measures, which is expected to drive demand for related services and solutions.

However, a significant market constraint is the strong preference among customers, particularly local end-users, for single or specialized service providers, which limits the potential for outsourcing. The availability of human resources is another challenge, closely linked to Thailand's low unemployment rate, particularly affecting the labor-intensive FM market. Additionally, the absence of robust regulations governing service quality and standards poses a restraint on the market's growth.

The commercial office and healthcare sectors are at the forefront of the FM market in Thailand, benefiting from their high maturity levels. Among the various service segments, cleaning stands out as the primary contributor to FM outsourcing, holding a significant lead over security services.

The adoption of an integrated approach to FM is steadily gaining ground, largely propelled by a handful of foreign service providers that have spearheaded the introduction of advanced integrated FM (IFM) solutions to the market.

