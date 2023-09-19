RFE Investment Partners Adds Ron Ahuja as New Principal

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFE Investment Partners (“RFE”) is pleased to announce the addition of Ron Ahuja as a principal on the investment team.



Prior to joining RFE, Ahuja served as a vice president with Heartwood Partners, and with First Atlantic Capital, middle-market private equity firms. At both firms, he was active in all aspects of the investment and portfolio management process and developed significant experience in buy-and-build transactions across niche manufacturing, packaging, and business services companies. Ahuja began his career as a management consultant at Bain & Co. in the Private Equity group and Monitor Deloitte in their Strategy & Operations group.

Mr. Ahuja received his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and his B.S. in Finance and Economics from the NYU Stern School of Business.

“We are thrilled to have Ron join the RFE team,” said Michael Rubel, managing director at RFE. “Ron’s experience and personal style are a great match for RFE’s culture and investment approach.”

“RFE is excited to have someone of Ron’s caliber join the group as we continue to build our execution expertise in the middle market,” said Paul Schilpp, managing director at RFE.

In his new role, Ahuja will focus on leading new platform and add-on acquisition investments and managing the firm’s portfolio company investments. He is currently active on Ensemble IQ (an RFE VIII company) as well as ZRG Partners and Friendly Home Services (both RFE IX companies).

About RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the United States. RFE is a long-standing Connecticut-based firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market leading middle market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, please visit www.rfeip.com.

Contact : John Mooney, Over the Moon PR, (908) 720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d2645c1-ad10-411f-94ff-8e5ce6c26983



