Riviera Partners, a Tech-Focused Executive Search Firm, Continues to Grow Its Footprint in Europe, Appointing James Ryan, Ph.D. as Partner in the UK

London, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners , the leading global executive search firm specializing in executive leadership placements in engineering, product, and design talent, has announced the addition of James Ryan, Ph.D. as its newest partner to the EU region, based in London. Riviera Europe now has five partners and 16 team members in five countries, including the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Sweden, as well as clients across the continent and extending as far as the Middle East and Africa.

A leader in the executive search space for more than 20 years, the firm has specialized in placing technology leaders in the most successful start-ups and enterprises since 2002. Managing Partner Glenn Murphy established the firm’s European arm in 2021 to meet the growing demand of venture capital-backed and private equity-backed clients and public companies.

The EU team is focused on the unique aspects of the market globally and within key tech hubs, operating across the UK, DACH, France, the Nordics, Benelux, Iberia, and Eastern Europe. Clients include many of Europe's most exciting companies, including Personio, Bumble, Beauty Pie, and Sorare.

James Ryan specialises in Engineering, Product, and Data Science Leadership

Before Riviera, Ryan spent more than five years at Erevena, where he led their European CTO Practice & Global Data Science Practice, specialising in Technical NEDs, CTO, VP of Engineering, Data Science Leadership, and the Technical side of Product.

Said Ryan: “As market-leading specialists in technical, engineering, product, and data leadership, it feels like such a natural fit to join Riviera. It is a great platform to support, advise, and genuinely benefit all of those with whom we partner.”

In addition to Ryan and Murphy, partners in Europe include Myriam Vatcher , Pete Alexander , and Thom Green .

Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches, partnering with world-class venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. The specialized recruiting firm is defining the modern era of executive search by combining deep recruiting expertise with innovative AI and machine learning technology to score, predict, and match the best candidate for a company’s specific needs and stage.

ABOUT RIVIERA PARTNERS

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today’s most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of software engineering, product management, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators. Learn more about Riviera Partners at www.rivierapartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

