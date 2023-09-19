Edible Garden Launches New Distribution with Sustainability Focus at Woodman’s Market

BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced it had signed an agreement to distribute Edible Garden’s produce and products to all nineteen Woodman’s Markets locations across Wisconsin and Illinois.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are excited to announce the availability of Edible Garden’s products at Woodman’s Markets, which we believe reflects our growing reputation as a trusted, dependable, supplier and focus on sustainably grown produce. Importantly, Woodman’s Markets plans to feature our patented, self-watering display chain wide. This also marks a significant expansion of our distribution in the Midwest and allows us to leverage our new Edible Garden Heartland facility. Woodman’s large retail locations average 230,000 square feet, are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and carry a wide variety of products, resulting in high traffic volume—making them an ideal partner for Edible Garden.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

