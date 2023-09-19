Blue Mantis Opens New Technology Innovation Center to Streamline and Expedite Customer Workspace Solution Configuration, Testing and Delivery

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, today announced the opening of its new, state-of-the art, 15,000-square foot Technology Innovation Center (TIC) for delivering advanced IT infrastructure, software and hardware configuration, testing and order fulfillment to its growing base of customers. The TIC is located at 670 Narragansett Park in Pawtucket, RI, and its opening represents the latest step in Blue Mantis’ expansion.



“Blue Mantis’ new Technology Innovation Center represents the latest in our continued investments to ensure we are delivering the highest levels of customer satisfaction across the lifecycle of their digital transformation initiatives,” said Josh Dinneen, President, Blue Mantis. “Consistent with our mission to help customers meet the future, we’re encouraging more on-site collaboration at the Center with our technicians and engineers to help them streamline solutions delivery to adapt quickly to the dynamics of today’s distributed workforces.”

The hyper-efficient, fully modernized, ISO 9001:2015-certified facility has been designed with the latest equipment, tools and resources to facilitate comprehensive testing and configuration processes. It features enhanced physical and digital security based on high-security standards, ensuring that customer hardware and data is managed and accessed only by authorized Blue Mantis engineers and technicians preparing these solutions for customer implementation. The TIC also includes meeting rooms for customer meetings and 8,000 square feet of racked warehouse space for the secure storage of IT infrastructure, software and hardware solutions prior to delivery.

Key features of the Tech Innovation Center include:

Enhanced Testing Labs – Equipped with the latest hardware and software tools, the labs provide an environment for rigorous testing, performance optimization, and compatibility assessments.

– Equipped with the latest hardware and software tools, the labs provide an environment for rigorous testing, performance optimization, and compatibility assessments. Hardened Security – Leveraging solutions from Blue Mantis’ partners Cisco Meraki and Fortinet, the TIC is built with a variety of support nodes and testing tools to ensure a collaborative, open, and confidential test environment. This allows Blue Mantis staff to protect customers’ intellectual property and confidential material. It provides work area isolation of vendor personnel, equipment, and data through access controls, separate secure work areas, and network segregation.

– Leveraging solutions from Blue Mantis’ partners Cisco Meraki and Fortinet, the TIC is built with a variety of support nodes and testing tools to ensure a collaborative, open, and confidential test environment. This allows Blue Mantis staff to protect customers’ intellectual property and confidential material. It provides work area isolation of vendor personnel, equipment, and data through access controls, separate secure work areas, and network segregation. Secure Remote Connectivity – allowing for Blue Mantis’ technicians based in Tampa or at other locations to securely connect with on-site technicians to collaborate on configuration and testing of customer solutions.

– allowing for Blue Mantis’ technicians based in Tampa or at other locations to securely connect with on-site technicians to collaborate on configuration and testing of customer solutions. Innovation Showcase – for customers to determine strategies to increase business agility and engage with Blue Mantis’ tech experts via customized demonstrations and executive briefings for solution planning and delivery optimization.

– for customers to determine strategies to increase business agility and engage with Blue Mantis’ tech experts via customized demonstrations and executive briefings for solution planning and delivery optimization. Improved Inventory Management and Order Tracking – complementing the physical aspect of Blue Mantis’ TIC, the company is investing in an advanced process management system to better automate the full inventory lifecycle.



About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a leading strategic digital technology services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,200 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by a leading private equity firm, Abry Partners.

