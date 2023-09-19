Parker University Honored as a 2023 Great College to Work For® and Recognized as an Honor Roll Institution

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University has been recognized as one of this year’s colleges and universities deemed a Great College to Work For®. In addition to being a Great College to Work For®, the university has been named a 2023 Honor Roll Institution. This is the fourth consecutive year that Parker University has earned a spot on the Great Colleges to Work For list. Even more impressively, this marks the third year it is being featured on the Honor Roll. Parker University is proud to be recognized in nine categories, including Job Satisfaction and Support, Compensation and Benefits, Professional Development, Mission and Pride, Supervisor/Department Chair Effectiveness, Confidence in Senior Leadership, Faculty and Staff Well-being, Faculty Experience, and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging.

Parker University offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits, including tuition assistance, a generous retirement plan, and a strong community culture. Faculty may also be eligible for Federal Loan Forgiveness Programs. The Parker University job board can be found here.

The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. In its sixteenth year, it recognizes colleges with top employee ratings regarding workplace practices and policies.

The Great Colleges to Work For® program recognizes institutions that have successfully created great workplaces and furthered research and understanding of factors, dynamics, and influences that impact the organizational culture at higher education institutions.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards.

