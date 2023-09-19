Check Point Software Technologies Named A Leader in Latest Zero Trust Platform Providers Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platform Providers, Q3 2023 report. Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, states in its report that Check Point “sets the bar for centralized management and usability”. Check Point’s Infinity Security Management Portal achieved a leader position and the report notes that it provides ease of use and simplicity to network and security professionals without the need to open multiple windows or tabs to perform daily tasks.

Building security infrastructure around a Zero Trust (ZT) approach using point solutions may lead to a complex deployment and inherent security gaps. To avoid that, Check Point’s Infinity Architecture offers a practical, efficient, and consolidated approach to implementing Zero Trust. Forrester recognized that “Check Point has kept its eye on the current and future needs of supporting Zero Trust (ZT) in a hybrid architecture. Components of its ZTP deploy on-premises as hardware or software, in the cloud SaaS, and virtually to address unique architectural requirements.”



In addition, combining Check Point’s industry leading artificial intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning threat prevention with the zero-trust model can protect enterprises from known and unknown sophisticated cyber threats. In the report, Check Point received the highest ranking in the Market Presence category, and the highest scores possible of five in 13 criteria, among others: data security, device security, centralized management & usability, visibility and analytics, and partner ecosystem.



“We're proud of this recognition and thank Forrester for recognizing Check Point as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platform Providers report, highlighting, in our opinion, our outstanding partner ecosystem and best-in-class security solutions,” said Eyal Manor, VP of Product Management at Check Point. “We believe this recognition validates that our Zero Trust approach keeps our customer applications and business data safe through the unified Infinity cybersecurity architecture, while offering clear visibility and analytics to protect against the latest cyber threats.”



The Check Point Infinity architecture consolidates a wide range of security functions and solutions that enable enterprises to implement all seven principals of the Extended Zero Trust Security model including; networks, cloud workloads, identity awareness, data, devices, visibility, analytics, automation and orchestration To further enhance its Zero Trust approach, Check Point recently completed the acquisition of Perimeter 81. The integration of Perimeter 81 into Check Point Infinity will elevate security measures right from the outset, enabling a Zero-Trust framework with full mesh connectivity among users, branches, and applications.

To read more about today’s announcement and receive a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platform Providers, Q3 2023, visit: https://pages.checkpoint.com/2023-forrester-wave-zero-trust-report.html



