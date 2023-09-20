Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, 20 September 2023, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 5%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total September 13, 2023 3.94% 1.06% 4.99% September 14, 2023 4.12% 1.07% 5.19%

The most recent notification, dated September 15, 2023, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)

Date on which the threshold is crossed: September 14, 2023

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 5% upwards

Denominator: 105,876,416

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 5%.

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

