Aurora Mobile’s Subsidiary SendCloud Provides Email Services to Jinjiang Literature City

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. (“SendCloud”) has entered into a strategic partnership with Beijing Jinjiang Original Network Technology Co., Ltd, which has developed and operates Jinjiang Literature City, a well-known original women-focused literature website in China. Leveraging its cutting-edge email technology, SendCloud will provide high-efficiency email services to Jinjiang Literature City. This cooperation confirms the industry-wide recognition and trust that SendCloud has received for the high-quality services that it provides to original literature websites.



With its stable and reliable email delivery infrastructure, SendCloud will help Jinjiang Literature City deliver emails to users quickly and accurately. Its powerful server architecture and distributed network effectively address the challenges of high concurrency and large-scale email delivery, ensuring the stability and availability of email.

Meanwhile, SendCloud's commitment to and performance in security is of great importance to the email delivery process of Jinjiang Literature City. SendCloud implements strict security protocols, including identity verification, and robust spam filtering, to protect the personal information and email content of Jinjiang Literature City's users. These measures effectively protect against malicious attacks and prevent information leakage.

In addition, SendCloud provides accurate and timely email data reports, enabling Jinjiang Literature City to comprehensively analyze and optimize the effectiveness of email delivery. By tracking key indicators such as send volume, delivery rate, and open rate, SendCloud helps Jinjiang Literature City better understand user behavior and feedback, accurately adjust email content and delivery strategies, and improve user engagement and retention rates.

In conclusion, with its stable and reliable infrastructure, efficient delivery mechanism, excellent security performance, and accurate and timely data reporting, SendCloud provides Jinjiang Literature City with a one-stop solution, enabling it to better interact with users and deliver information to further enhance its user experience and influence. In the future, SendCloud will continue to deepen cooperation with Jinjiang Literature City with more innovative email forms and services.

About Jinjiang Literature City

Founded in 2003, Jinjiang Literature City is one of China's most prominent platforms for original women-focused literature. Operating under the web domain www.jjwxc.net and accessible through the "Jinjiang Novel Reading" app, Jinjiang Literature City offers a vast collection of over 5.79 million online novels, nearly 10,000 published novels, and more than 250,000 signed copyrighted works. On average, more than 2,800 new copyrighted works are signed every month. The number of registered authors exceeds 2.59 million, the average number of words updated daily exceeds 46.44 million, and the cumulative number of words published on the website exceeds 135.2 billion. In addition, more than 600 novels published in Jinjiang Literature City have been adapted into film and TV dramas or their film and TV rights have been sold, including popular series such as "The Journey of Flower", "Legend of Fei", "Rattan", "Reset", "Love Like the Galaxy" and "Till the End of the Moon" and so on.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

