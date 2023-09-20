Tilray’s Best-Selling Beers Make Landfall at Atlantis, Bahamas

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, announced today that two of its best-selling craft beer brands, Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing” or “Montauk”), the leading and fastest-selling craft brewer in Metro New York1 and SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the ninth largest craft brewer in the U.S., are now available at Atlantis resort, on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, and will be available soon at additional locations across the Caribbean.



Tilray’s expansion into the popular tourism destination will be led by Montauk’s year-round favorite, Wave Chaser India Pale Ale (IPA), and SweetWater’s 420 Extra Pale Ale (EPA), two cornerstones of its craft beer portfolio, which also includes Green Flash Brewing and Alpine Brewing.

“Refreshing and easy drinking, SweetWater 420 and Montauk Wave Chaser were both inspired by the water and brewed to be enjoyed in the sun. Both of these delicious brews fit perfectly in the Caribbean, whether you’re unwinding with your favorite beer from the U.S. or looking to try something new,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray.

Montauk’s Wave Chaser IPA (6.4% Alcohol By Volume (ABV)) is a super clean and refreshing ale that delivers tropical and pine aromas while SweetWater’s flagship beer, 420 EPA (5.7% ABV) is a refreshing West Coast-style pale ale with fresh, floral aromas and a crisp finish. In partnership with Webb Banks, each product will be available at the following outlets in 12-ounce cans at various outlets within Atlantis, Paradise Island, including: Paranza by Chef Michale White, Plato’s Lounge, Moon Bar, Café Martinique, Bar Sol, and Sun & Ice for consumers to enjoy on their getaway.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Today, the beloved brand is the #1 fastest selling Craft Brewery in Metro New York according to Nielson data and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY).

Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

Montauk Brewing’s beloved brews are now available across 3,500 retail locations and several of NYC’s major venues including Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, Moynihan Train Hall, and UBS Arena. Montauk Brewing’s distributors in the U.S. include Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc., Kramer Beverage Company, Oak Beverages Inc., Lake Beverage Corporation, Saratoga Eagle, Eagle Beverage Company, Try-It Distributing, A.L. George, Mc Craith Beverages, Dutchess Beer Distributors, Northeast Beverage, Boening Brothers, SKI Distributing, Kohler Distributing, F&F Distributors, Inc., and C&C Distributors RI.

For further information about Montauk Brewing Company, please visit www.montaukbrewingco.com and follow @montaukbrewco.

About SweetWater Brewing

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 9th largest craft brewers in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew across all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

