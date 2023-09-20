OTC Markets Group Welcomes Onyx Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Onyx Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ONYX; OTCQX: ONXGF), a newly created Canadian mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Onyx Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Onyx Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ONXGF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are very pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX,” said Brock Colterjohn, President & CEO. “This is a great platform to enhance exposure of Onyx Gold to a broad pool of US investors. We believe that Onyx provides investors exposure to one of the most exciting emerging mining districts in the world, the Tombstone Gold Belt of Yukon, Canada, and in Timmins Ontario, one of Canada’s most prolific gold districts.”

Berns & Berns, Counsellors at Law acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Onyx Gold Corp.

Onyx Gold is a newly created Canadian mineral exploration company with properties in the Yukon Territory, Canada and in Timmins, Ontario, Canada. Onyx aims to uncover significant gold mineralization, expand resources, and establish a strong presence in these highly prospective gold camps. Led by experienced management and technical teams, Onyx has a proven track record of discovering and advancing mineral resources and a well-established reputation for responsible management of shareholder funds.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

