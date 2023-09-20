Kyivstar Raises UAH100 million to Support Ukraine’s Demining





Amsterdam, 20 September 2023 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services (“the Company”), today announces that its Ukrainian digital operator, Kyivstar, has raised over UAH 100 million (c.USD 2.7 million) to support demining operations in the country. The funds will be used to provide specialist demining equipment for the teams clearing the mines and support the safety of the civilian population.

30% of Ukraine’s territory – equal to half the size of Germany – is mined, impacting the lives of nearly 10 million Ukrainians. The mine clearance operations are now a national priority for the country. In line with its commitment to the reconstruction and recovery of Ukraine, Kyivstar launched a campaign to support the demining campaign “We Live Here”, donating directly to the initiative and further facilitating donations from its customers, and raising over UAH 100 million in total as of 15 September 2023. The fundraising campaign continues with a target to raise UAH175 million (c.USD 4.7 million).

“We invest in the future of Ukraine every day. Making our cities liveable again is one of Kyivstar’s top priorities, and we do this both through the services we provide and initiatives that we support” said Oleksandr Komarov, the CEO of Kyivstar. “I’m pleased that we have so far been able to raise more than 100m UAH for the demining effort, in line with our vision of a safe future for our people. I would like to thank all our customers and Kyivstar employees who have contributed and look forward to celebrating not only the next milestone in this campaign, but also the safe return of our fellow Ukrainians to demined areas.”

Over the past 18 months, Kyivstar has supported its customers and Ukrainian people with donations and free-of-charge services as well as ensuring the continuity of communication and investing in digital services. VEON and Kyivstar have recently committed to invest the equivalent of 600 million USD in Ukraine over the next 3 years, supporting infrastructure, digital growth and social initiatives for the reconstruction of the country.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s investment plans and corporate social responsibility projects. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

VEON

Hande Asik

Group Director of Communication

pr@veon.com

TUVA Partners

Julian Tanner

Julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com



