NewLake Capital to Attend Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on September 27th and 28th in Chicago

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Meyer, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary, and Jarrett Annenberg, Senior Vice President and Head of Investments, will attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to be held September 27-28, 2023 in Chicago.



Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Date: Thursday, September 27-28

Location: Chicago, IL

Register: here

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your Benzinga representative, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

MMiller@kcsa.com

PH: (212) 896-1254