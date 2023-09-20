Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Announces Investor Day on September 27, 2023

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: APAM) today announced that it will be hosting an investor day beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on September 27, 2023, during which the Company’s senior management will discuss the business. The agenda for the event is as follows:



Welcome Remarks—Eileen Kwei, Chief Administrative Officer

Business Overview—Eric Colson, Chief Executive Officer

Investment Strategy and Development—Jason Gottlieb, President

Distribution and Strategic Partnerships—Chris Krein, Head of Global Distribution

Financial Overview and Outlook—C.J. Daley, Chief Financial Officer

Question and Answer Session

Closing Remarks



Presentation materials for the event will be available at www.apam.com after market close on September 26, 2023. The Company may also discuss business, financial or other information during the event that is not contained in the presentation materials.

Those interested in joining a live webinar of the investor day can register for the webinar on the Company’s website at www.apam.com.

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

