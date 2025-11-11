Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2025 Assets Under Management

 | Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2025 totaled $182.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $88.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $94.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of October 31, 2025 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$19,747 
Global Discovery 1,882 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,149 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,988 
Franchise 933 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 427 
Non-U.S. Growth 15,421 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 5,303 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,112 
Value Income 17 
International Value Group  
International Value 52,454 
International Explorer 906 
Global Special Situations 34 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 34,498 
Select Equity 940 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,493 
Credit Team  
High Income 13,038 
Credit Opportunities 364 
Floating Rate 89 
Custom Credit Solutions 1,111 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 4,950 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,316 
Antero Peak Hedge 275 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,069 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 1,012 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,284 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,744 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$182,556 


1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $120.6 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
 

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


Recommended Reading