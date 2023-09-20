ibex Sponsors the Execs In The Know Customer Response Summit in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the Customer Response Summit (CRS) – Nashville, an Execs In The Know (EITK) event, at the Grand Hyatt Nashville, September 20-22. ibex will also host the networking evening event for CX leaders and industry influencers on Thursday, September 21.



“We are proud to sponsor the EITK Customer Response Summit in Nashville this week and look forward to connecting with industry thought leaders to share best practices for optimizing their CX,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex. “In today’s increasingly challenging economic environment, it is more urgent than ever for companies to enhance their CX to drive revenue and control costs. By leveraging our award-winning AI-powered Wave X technology platform to deliver customized insights, analytics and results, ibex delivers amazing customer experiences for some of the world’s top companies.”

Execs In The Know is a global community of the brightest minds in CX. The CRS is more than just a conference, it’s an experience where CX leaders learn, share, network, and engage through Keynotes, Workshops, Panels, Case Studies, Moments of Brilliance, Customer Shop Talks, the Innovations Lab, and engagement activities.

A team of ibex CX experts will be on site to share its latest solutions to improve customer interactions, contact center performance, and client outcomes, all while reducing operating costs.

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, “Leaders Learning From Leaders,” Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement at its bi-annual national event, Customer Response Summit, and through its private, online community, Know It All “KIA.” There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more. To learn more about Execs In The Know, visit https://execsintheknow.com.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04bac7e1-674b-482c-855f-d76e81202da4




