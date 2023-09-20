Sophos Again Named Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Report

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced it has once again been named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) report. Sophos is the only vendor recognized as a Customer’s Choice across EPP, managed detection and response (MDR), network firewalls, and mobile threat defense.



Reflecting the breadth of Sophos’ endpoint market coverage, Sophos is the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice across all industry segments evaluated in the new EPP report – including Education, Finance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Services – with an overall customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 across 451 verified customer reviews as of June 2023. Furthermore, Sophos is also the only vendor to be named Customers’ Choice for the entire Education market category.

“Superior endpoint protection that works for you and with you is crucial for shielding against today’s innovative adversaries, who our research shows are actively exploiting security weaknesses such as unpatched vulnerabilities and compromised credentials to bypass traditional defenses,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products and managed services at Sophos. “Relentless innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Sophos, and this repeated customer recognition is validation that the multi-layered protections in Sophos Intercept X – from adaptive defenses that automatically respond to an attack to the most comprehensive anti-exploit capabilities on the market – are delivering superior security outcomes in the real-world.”

Select Sophos Intercept X customer quotes from the report include:

Sophos Intercept X protects more than 300,000 organizations against advanced attacks, offering multiple layers of security for unparalleled protection against known and unknown malware and exploits. Introduced this year, Sophos’ industry-first Adaptive Attack Protection capability provides an automated step-up in endpoint security. Adaptive Attack Protection immediately activates heightened defenses when a hands-on-keyboard attack is detected. The unique capability dynamically adjusts protections based on threat context to stop in-progress attacks and provide defenders with valuable additional time to respond.



Sophos Intercept X is part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which integrates Sophos’ portfolio of products, services and Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized detection, protection and response. It is easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform alongside other solutions, where users can oversee installations.

Already this year, Sophos was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the 13th consecutive time.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Endpoint Protection Platforms report is available at https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-2F1ML1JT&ct=230919&st=sb.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, By Peer Contributors, 18 September 2023.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response Services, By Peer Contributors, 28 July 2023.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Firewalls, By Peer Contributors, 31 May 2023.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Mobile Threat Defense, By Peer Contributors, 28 July 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and the MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.