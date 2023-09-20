NP Digital Broadens Strategic Executive Leadership Team with Carlos Cesta as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a global leader in end-to-end performance marketing, welcomes Carlos Cesta to its executive leadership team as head of M&A. Cesta is positioned to play a pivotal role in advancing the agency’s inorganic growth in marketing competencies and global footprint.

Cesta’s career is marked by his ability to develop innovative solutions to challenging issues, navigate complex organizations, and implement strategies that elevate corporate performance and profitability. With a career spanning more than 15 years, he boasts an impressive track record of achievement in marketing, telecommunications, technology and private equity. Cesta is well-versed in international engagement and particularly adept at executing and leading strategic initiatives in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships. Prior to joining NP Digital, Cesta held the position of VP of corporate development at Presidio and head of M&A at dentsu Americas before that.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Carlos to NP Digital as we continue to accelerate our global expansion and develop the most comprehensive suite of end-to-end marketing solutions for our clients,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Carlos’s well-rounded experience in originating, negotiating, and integrating acquisitions will be instrumental in capitalizing on the significant growth opportunities in this global dynamic landscape.”

Under Cesta, the agency will activate a formal M&A strategy to accelerate geographic expansion, create efficiencies, and deepen its data, technical, and performance marketing capabilities. Cesta will supplement the agency’s organic growth, which continues to outpace itself. In the last year, NP Digital has expanded in marketplaces, marketing technology, and several new regional offices, including in France, Spain, Singapore, and Latin America.

“The independent agency has already accomplished so much with its impressive organic global growth via the millions of users of its technology and thought leadership platforms. I’m excited to join the team at a stage where M&A can be combined with rapid organic growth to open the door for new opportunities to drive exponential growth,” said Cesta.

###

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 17 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com.