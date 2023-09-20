Anteriad Wins a 2023 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing

Rye Brook, New York, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Anteriad a 2023 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies. Anteriad won for their Anteriad Marketing Cloud solution for B2B Marketers.

Anteriad Marketing Cloud is a full funnel B2B marketing technology that incorporates cutting edge data, modeling and activation capabilities. With Anteriad Marketing Cloud, customers get access to unique and relevant B2B data and insights about their ideal prospects, opening the door for dramatic improvements in lead quality, buying group identification and expansion, pipeline performance and ultimately, new deals. In particular, Anteriad’s volume, breadth and depth of multi-sourced intent data creates success in campaigns across email, demand generation, and programmatic channels.

“Anteriad is one of the leaders in the cloud, helping to develop the infrastructure we need to store and host the data and applications driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “We are so proud to recognize all of the winners in this year’s award program.”

“We are thrilled to win a Stratus Award for Cloud Computing for Anteriad Marketing Cloud. Our combination of high-quality data at scale and AI-driven marketing technology puts our B2B marketing customers out in front. Our technology capabilities are the foundation of our global offering, shaped by the needs of today’s modern B2B marketer,” said Ken Lordy, Chief Product Officer at Anteriad.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, our international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/.