CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates TPG Capital and Francisco Partners Buyout of New Relic, Inc. – NEWR

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether the directors of New Relic, Inc. (“New Relic”) (NYSE: NEWR) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a merger with subsidiaries of TPG Capital Management, L.P. (“TPG”) and Francisco Partners Management, L.P. (“Francisco Partners”) for inadequate consideration. If you are a New Relic shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether New Relic’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of New Relic for the benefit of New Relic’s shareholders in connection with its announced merger with subsidiaries of investment funds advised by TPG and Francisco Partners, in breach of their fiduciary duties to New Relic’s shareholders, and whether New Relic’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On July 31, 2023, New Relic announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by subsidiaries of investment funds advised by TPG and Francisco Partners, for $87.00 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.5 billion.

What You Can Do

If you are a New Relic shareholder, you may have legal claims against New Relic’s directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101

844-818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com