Pax8 EMEA Opens New Riga Office, Paving the Way for Enhanced Partner Engagement and Job Creation in the Baltics

RIGA, Latvia, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new office in Riga, Latvia. This significant milestone signifies Pax8’s commitment to strengthening partner and vendor engagement in the Baltic region, while also contributing to the local economy through job creation and sustainable technology practices.



On visiting the new office, Pax8’s Global CEO and Founder, John Street, said, "The opening of our Riga office is a major achievement for Pax8. It underscores our commitment to Europe and represents a pivotal step forward in our global expansion strategy. I am thrilled to inaugurate this new office, poised to become a central hub for our expanding community in the Baltics, as we persist in empowering our partners to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk.”

The new office underscores Pax8 EMEA's dedication to supporting the growth and innovation of the technology industry in the Baltics. With a sprawling area of 3,000 square feet, the office accommodates 20 workstations and features a spacious training and board room, facilitating regional training and face-to-face engagement. Constructed in 1913, the historic building housing Pax8 EMEA's Riga office is a true architectural gem, boasting neoclassical details and structural clarity.

Pax8 is proud to support the local community by collaborating with regional suppliers and employing local staff. This investment demonstrates our commitment to the Baltic region, not only by creating jobs but also by contributing to the cultural preservation of Riga's historical centre.

Harald Nuij, CEO of Pax8 EMEA, states, "This exciting move underlines our unwavering dedication to both our partners and employees. As we grow at an impressive pace, we take pride in offering our team an environment that nurtures collaboration and innovation. This move will help to cement our ambition to become the best localised Cloud Service Provider for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) in every corner of Europe.”

The new office opening follows closely on the heels of Pax8 EMEA's strategic partnership with Adobe earlier this year, further solidifying the company's stature as the world’s leading cloud marketplace. This alliance builds upon Pax8’s remarkable expansion in the city, a trajectory that began with the successful acquisition of TVG in 2022.

