Arco Vara's subsidiary received ISO certificates

Three ISO certificates were issued to Arco Vara's construction subsidiary Arco Tarc OÜ: the company's management systems comply with international standards in terms of quality (ISO 9001), environment (ISO 14001) and occupational health (ISO 45001).

Lauri Männiste, the board member of Arco Tarc OÜ: "Getting the certificates was not a goal itself for us, but a conscious step on a longer journey - designing management systems and developing the company. Having ISO certificates gives us a competitive advantage and broadens our future prospects. In the construction sector, having certificates is, for example, a prerequisite for participating in state procurements or reconstruction procurements guaranteed by KredEx."





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

+372 614 4630

tiina.malm@arcovara.com