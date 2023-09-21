CBD Gummies Take the Lead: Insights from the Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market Report

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market by Product Type (Capsules & Softgels, CBD Gummies, CBD Tinctures), Sales Channel (Online, Pharmacies, Retail Stores) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market has reached a staggering USD 2.4 billion in 2023, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.

This promising trajectory is projected to propel the market to an astounding USD 7.66 billion by 2030. These outstanding figures, unveiled in a comprehensive market report, reflect the industry's resilience and potential despite the challenges posed by the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This exhaustive research report categorizes the Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market to provide revenue forecasts and trends analysis in the following sub-markets:

Product Type: The market encompasses Capsules & Softgels, CBD Gummies, and CBD Tinctures, with CBD Gummies poised to secure a substantial market share in the forecast period.

Sales Channel: The market channels include Online, Pharmacies, and Retail Stores, with Pharmacies expected to capture a significant market share in the forecast period.

Region: The geographical coverage spans the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. In particular, the Americas, consisting of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, held the largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed closely by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing consumer preference for various plant-based supplements Growing awareness about medical benefits of cannabidiol and its remedial properties Increasing standard of living, and legalization of different CBD products

Restraints:

Presence of various alternatives in the market

Opportunities:

Innovation and launching new products Popularity of CBD proteins among bodybuilders, athletes, and vegan population

Challenges:

Raw taste and texture of cannabidiol

Key Insights:

The report provides invaluable insights on the following crucial aspects:

Market Penetration: A comprehensive overview of the market offered by key players.

Market Development: In-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and an analysis of penetration across mature segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: A comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: An exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Questions Answered:

The report addresses essential questions to guide stakeholders in the CBD Nutraceuticals Market:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market? What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas should one invest in over the forecast period in the Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market?

