Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Tomas Hjälmeby

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 3.00 P.M. EEST

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tomas Hjälmeby

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 38059/7/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-20

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1026 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1026 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 172.4 million in 2022. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.