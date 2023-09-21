electroCore to Present at iAccess Alpha’s – Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside Virtual Conference

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that Company CEO, Dan Goldberger, will present at iAccess Alpha’s – Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside Virtual Conference. Mr. Goldberger will also be available for one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference on September 26 and 27, 2023.

iAccess Alpha’s – Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside Virtual Conference:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM EDT

Event: Company presentation

Virtual viewers: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2992/49116

For more information regarding the conference and to register to watch the presentation live, please visit the conference page here.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com