Quisitive Named on the Dallas Business Journal’s Ninth Annual Middle Market 50 List

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, today announced that it has been selected for the Dallas Business Journal’s ninth annual Middle Market 50 list. The Middle Market 50 list is an annual research project that the Dallas Business Journal conducts ranking the fastest-growing companies in Dallas-Fort Worth based on revenue growth over a three-year period, namely those between $10 million to $1 billion of reported annual revenue.



Quisitive earned a spot among the finalists for its impressive revenue trajectory, driven by a joint organic and inorganic growth strategy. Through customer-focused execution, in-house product development, and expansion of the Company’s services portfolio, Quisitive has grown organically. Additionally, Quisitive has pursued M&A opportunities since 2018, with five acquisitions joining the Quisitive organization. Quisitive’s growth is indicative of its commitment to produce transformational impact and value for its customers.

“Quisitive is honored to be named a top growth company in the Dallas-Fort Worth region,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Our goal remains to become the preeminent go-to partner for end-to-end digital transformation and payments solutions.”

Quisitive will attend the in-person recognition event, where the Dallas Business Journal will announce the rankings of the 50 companies named to the list, on September 21st, at the Hyatt Regency, in Dallas, Texas.

