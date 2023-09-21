Zadara is Named a Leader in GigaOm’s Storage-as-a-Service Sonar Report

Irvine, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara, the edge cloud leader, today announced that it has been placed in the ‘leader’ position in GigaOm’s Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) Sonar Report, beating out competitors including HPE, NetApp, IBM, Pure Storage, and more. In the report, Zadara was highlighted for offering a solid and true STaaS model for users of all sizes; and for being easy to use, with integrated EC2-compatible services, along with simple and consistent pricing.

According to the report, “Zadara’s solution can be accessed via major cloud providers, local MSPs (with more than 250 partners around the world), and on premises. When adjacent to a hyperscaler, the minimum commitment is just one hour, setting Zadara apart from the competitors.”

GigaOm’s STaaS Sonar Report highlights leading vendor offerings to help IT organizations assess competing solutions in the context of well-defined features and criteria. Zadara achieved a rating of ‘exceptional’ in categories relating to cost, expansion, ease of use, data plane and protocol support and multi-tenancy.

The report stated, “Customers can also configure dedicated virtual private storage arrays (VPSAs) that do not share storage resources with any other customer. For dedicated on-site STaaS, a minimum six-month contract is required, which is still substantially less than the 12 months required by competitors. Upgrades are transparent to the customer, as the system is fully managed by Zadara and its partners.”

“It is more important than ever for organizations to be able to use cloud-like options that offer agility and flexibility and Zadara is a true leader in the STaaS industry,” said GigaOm analyst, Justin Warren. “Their pricing is also simple and consistent and is based on capacity and throughput use. Zadara puts ease of use, price and minimal commitment at the center of their business model.”

"We are delighted to once again receive recognition as the leader in GigaOm's Sonar Report for our StaaS offering," said Yoram Novick, CEO of Zadara. "Our fully-managed, distributed edge cloud technology is designed to offer a competitive advantage to our MSP and Enterprise customers by providing comprehensive, flexible, and simple cloud services while removing the complexity and burden of traditional infrastructure. We appreciate that we continue to receive validation of this successful model from GigaOm, our customers, and partners.”

For more information, see the full report here: GigaOm Sonar Storage as a Service Report



About Zadara

Since 2011, Zadara’s Edge Cloud simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources. Zadara Edge Cloud users are supported by Zadara’s team of cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations in Cirencester, England; Tokyo, Japan; Tel Aviv and Yokneam, Israel; Bangalore, India; and São Paulo, Brazil.